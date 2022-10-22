where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Santos and Corinthians play today (22), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe still dreams of a spot in Libertadores in 2023, while Corinthians tries to return to the G4 after losing the final of the Copa do Brasil on penalties to Flamengo.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere throughout Brazil. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Vila Belmiro Stadium, in Santos (SP), at 7 pm (from Brasília).

lineups

saints: John Paul; Madson (Nathan), Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos; Ângelo, Lucas Braga and Lucas Barbosa (Marcos Leonardo). Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

Corinthians: Cassio; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Vitor Pereira

embezzlement

Santos does not have Maicon and Soteldo (medical department) and Eduardo Bauermann (suspended). Corinthians is complete, with no embezzlement.

What do you need to know

– Santos have not lost in their last seven home games against Corinthians in the Brasileirão (six wins and one draw). It is the longest unbeaten streak for Peixe as home team against Timão in the history of the championship.

– Of the eight players who have played more than 200 games for the same team in the last ten seasons of the Brasileirão, three have reached this mark for Corinthians: Cássio (313), Fagner (254) and Gil (226).

Arbitration

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

auxiliaries: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Latest results

Santos beat Red Bull Bragantino away from home by 2-0. At Maracanã, Corinthians lost the Copa do Brasil title to Flamengo on penalties.