Why Keira Knightley Won’t Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Revealed | Films

Actress Keira Knightley was one of the main protagonists in the films Pirates of the Caribbeanbut the big question is, why would she leave behind a franchise so dear to fans?

It is worth remembering that both actor Orlando Bloom and Knightley herself decided not to return to the franchise. One of the reasons for not returning is that in 2010, the actress confirmed that she would not appear in the fourth part of Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I said when I finished the trilogy that it would be like this, I had a lot of fun and met some extraordinary people, but you know, I think, for me, three is definitely enough,” Knightley said at the event. “– declared the actress.

She added that she hasn’t spoken to Johnny Depp since 2006, when they finished filming (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), so she narrowly missed returning to the film (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge), which is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

More details about the franchise

Two scripts are currently in development at Walt Disney Studios: One will feature Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad) in the lead role, while the other is described as a reboot written by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney’s biggest franchises, having set multiple box office records throughout the five films.