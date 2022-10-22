Why UK will change prime minister without elections

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in government

After 45 turbulent days as Britain’s prime minister, Liz Truss resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, announcing that she would remain in charge of the British government for a few more days until the country has a new prime minister.

But that does not mean that general elections will be called in the country.

In fact, Truss was never at the head of the British Executive after a popular election.

Neither did his predecessor, Boris Johnson, who came to power in July 2019; nor the prime minister who preceded him, Theresa May, when she ascended to power in July 2016.

Despite this, both Johnson and May called elections some time after taking office and won both.

This is due to the fact that in the United Kingdom it is not always necessary to hold national elections to choose the ruler of the country.

But why?

Unlike most Latin American countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom is a parliamentary system.

It works like this: in the so-called ‘general elections’, citizens elect the 650 members of the House of Commons (equivalent to the House of Representatives), and a government is then formed.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In the UK, general elections are held every five years.

Under this system, the prime minister is usually the leader of the party that has won the most seats in Parliament, provided that he alone or in a coalition achieves a majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservative Party currently has a large majority of 357 lawmakers, so it can choose a new leader and elevate him to the post of prime minister without needing to seek additional support from other parties or call a general election.

How will Liz Truss be replaced?

Although the Labor Party – the main opposition force – and other political groups such as the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalist Party have defended general elections, this is unlikely.

The Conservative Party plans to choose its new leader from within to replace Truss within a week.

Normally, the election of a new leader in that party is done in two stages. Conservative lawmakers choose from their own ranks two candidates to fill that office. A vote is then held among registered party members to choose between these two candidates.

The rules governing the election of a new party leader are laid down by the 1922 Committee, an internal body whose current head, Sir Graham Brady, has said he expects to have a new leader by Friday of next week.

Conservative parliamentarians will thus have until 2 pm on Monday (24/10) to nominate candidates, but they must have the support of at least one hundred parliamentarians. This means that, in practice, there cannot be more than three candidates.

If there was only one candidate, he would automatically be considered the new Conservative leader and the next prime minister. If there are more candidates, a vote will be held among the Conservative MPs.

If there is no clear winner from there, party members will be called to an online election to choose between the two most voted candidates.

When is it necessary to call a general election?

General elections in the UK to choose a new parliament must take place every five years.

In this case, they would be convened in January 2025 (five years after the first session of the current Parliament, plus the time needed to carry out the electoral campaign).

Who can call early elections?

Whether elections are called sooner depends on the prime minister, who is not constitutionally obligated to do so.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Gordon Brown became prime minister in 2007 and remained in power until 2010 without ever calling a general election.

Theresa May, for example, took office in 2016 following the resignation of David Cameron, but did not call an early election until 2017.

Boris Johnson replaced May in July 2019, but did not call a general election until December of that year.

Other prime ministers, such as Labor Party leader Gordon Brown, who replaced Tony Blair in 2007, did not call early elections and ruled until 2010, when it came time to call general elections due to the expiration of Parliament’s five-year term.

Is there a way to force an early election?

A prime minister must have the “trust” of the House of Commons, which means he must have the support of a majority of parliamentarians.

One way to force the call for elections would be to promote a motion of censure in Parliament so that legislators from all parties can decide whether they want the government to continue.

To pass, the motion needs a simple majority. That is, more than half of parliamentarians. If the government loses the vote, a general election would normally be called.

It is also possible for the king to invite someone else to form a government, someone who can win a vote of confidence in the House of Commons.