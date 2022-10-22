Why UK will change prime minister without elections

Admin 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

Liz Truss in front of 10 Downing Street

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in government

After 45 turbulent days as Britain’s prime minister, Liz Truss resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, announcing that she would remain in charge of the British government for a few more days until the country has a new prime minister.

But that does not mean that general elections will be called in the country.

In fact, Truss was never at the head of the British Executive after a popular election.

Neither did his predecessor, Boris Johnson, who came to power in July 2019; nor the prime minister who preceded him, Theresa May, when she ascended to power in July 2016.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

4 typical Argentine recipes

The world cup is coming! To start enjoying the championship, there’s nothing better than getting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved