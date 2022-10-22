Will be missed! Hulk was ‘decisive’ in 20 Atlético games this year

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk has 29 goals with the Atlético shirt

Striker Hulk will no longer play for Atltico in the 2022 season. The star of the alvinegra team suffered an injury to his left calf and will be able to play in 2023. And Galo will miss his most decisive player.

This year, Hulk was essential for Atltico in 20 of the 46 matches in which he took to the field. In the number mentioned above, he helped Galo to open the scoring or draw games with a goal or assist.

Top 20: Atlético’s top scorers of the century Hulk opened the scoring in 15 matches for Atltico in the 2022 season. In another three, he tied games that Galo was losing. He even gave two assists for the team to get ahead of the opponents.

The forward has 29 goals and five assists in 46 games played this year. In 2021, Hulk’s average was 0.52 goals per game. He hit the net 36 times in 68 matches. In addition, he gave 13 assists. Last year, Hulk was the top scorer of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship, being the great star of the Rooster in winning both tournaments.

However, it is worth noting that, even if he played the last six games of the season and didn’t score any more, Hulk would have a better average than last year. In the hypothetical scenario, since he was injured, there would be 29 goals in 52 games, an average of 0.55.

This year, Hulk was the top scorer in the Campeonato Mineiro, but his performance dropped along with the entire team, which stopped fighting for important titles.

Hulk got to stay 15 straight games without swinging the net with the ball rolling. In the period, he scored three times from a penalty and once from a free kick.

The striker is one of the greats in Atlético’s history. In addition to being one of the main players of the incredible 2021 season, Hulk is now the 27th leading scorer of all time for Galo, with 65 goals.

With the new injury, Hulk is out of the final stretch of the Brazilian. Galo will still have six matches and will not have the athlete who scored 12 of the club’s 38 goals in the tournament.

Even outside the fight for the Brazilian title, Atltico’s goal is to guarantee a spot in the next Copa Libertadores. In seventh place, with 47 points, the team led by Cuca is within the classification zone for the international tournament.