With the Bolão da Copa it is possible to win up to R$ 60 thousand

Taking advantage of the World Cup climate, the Nubank announced “NuBolão”, a tool inside the application where users will be able to make guesses about the competition. The service will be available free of charge to the institution’s customers and guesses can be made between October 27th and December 18th.

“O NuBolão is a tool that is inside the Nubank application, and was designed for customers to create groups and make predictions about the world’s games in a simple, fun and free way. The idea is to enjoy and make the most of it and have an even more memorable FIFA World Cup™. With NuBolão, everything happens in the Nubank app, and you don’t have to worry about calculating scores or creating rankings – the app already does that for you”, explains Nubank.

The NuBolão Award

O digital bank explained in your blog that there will be two ways to win prizes at NuBolão: luck or performance making guesses throughout the World Cup. The “lucky” prizes will be distributed by raffles held weekly. To do this, just make a guess that should generate a lucky number.

“Throughout the entire FIFA World Cup™, we will draw 400 prizes of R$ 400, R$ 300 in cash, which will be deposited in Nubank’s Caixas, and R$ 100 in vouchers for you to use at McDonald’s. There will be 100 prizes every week”, informs the digital bank.

The performance awards will only be announced at the end of the world, where the General Ranking of the Group Stage and the General Ranking at the end of the tournament will be evaluated. In the case of the General Ranking in the Group Phase, Nubank informs that the three clients with the highest performance will be awarded. Check out the prizes:

1st place: R$ 20 thousand and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place: R$ 12 thousand and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place: R$ 5 thousand deposited and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s.

As in the group stage, the General Ranking of the World Cup should reward the three best placed Nubank users. Check the awards made available by the digital bank:

1st place: R$ 60 thousand deposited and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

2nd place: R$ 35 thousand and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand to use at McDonald’s;

3rd place: R$ 20 thousand and a voucher worth R$ 3 thousand, to be used at McDonald’s.

Nubank takes customers to watch the World Cup in Qatar

In addition to the Nubank, the digital bank also selected 15 customers to watch the World Cup directly from Qatar. The selection of those called up was based on the analysis of the most unforgettable stories involving the competition. More information about Nubank’s shares can be obtained from the official fintech channels.