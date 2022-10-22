With uncertain future in São Paulo, Reinaldo becomes Fluminense’s target | Brazilian series a

Reinaldo can change his shirt in 2023, but keep wearing tricolor. With an uncertain future at São Paulo, the 33-year-old left-back came into Fluminense’s sights and is one of the wishes of coach Fernando Diniz, who worked with the player at Morumbi. There are no negotiations in progress yet.

Sao Paulo goal! Reinaldo hits the corner, at 39 of the 1st time

Fluminense’s interest was revealed by the website “NetFlu” and confirmed by ge. Reinaldo has a contract with São Paulo only until December and could already sign a pre-contract with any other club, but he was negotiating a renewal that got stuck. Tricolor Paulista presented an offer, the side’s staff made a counter-proposal, and the board asked for a deadline to respond.

As it is still within the deadline, Reinaldo did not open talks with other clubs out of respect for São Paulo, where he has been since 2013, has 361 games and 30 goals and is the longest-lived player in the current squad. If he decides to leave, the left-back will evaluate the proposals and would welcome the interest of Fluminense, according to people close to him, in addition to the chance to work with Diniz again.

1 of 1 Reinaldo in action in São Paulo vs Bragantino — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Reinaldo in action in São Paulo vs Bragantino — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

At Fluminense, Reinaldo would arrive to hold a position that has faced criticism from the fans since 2020. Egídio, Danilo Barcelos, Marlon, Orinho, Pineida and Cristiano passed through the sector and failed to establish themselves. To hire the side of São Paulo, the tendency is for a two-year contract.