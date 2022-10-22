Word of the day 10/22/2022 – The Addiction of Worry! – Word of the day Coutinho

“Leave anger, forsake wrath; don’t get impatient. Psalms 37.8”

Anxiety and worry are attacks on the mind that are intended to distract us from serving the Lord.

The enemy also uses these torments to drag our faith down; so it cannot increase and help us to live in victory. Some people have such a problem with worry that it could even be said that they are addicted to worry. If they don’t have something personal to worry about, they will worry about someone else’s situation. I had this problem, so I’m well qualified to describe it. Because I was constantly worrying about something, I never enjoyed the peace that Jesus died for. It is absolutely impossible to worry and live in peace at the same time. Peace is not something that can be put on a person; it is a fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22), and the fruit is the result of abiding in the vine (John 15:4). Abiding refers to entering “God’s rest”, worry never makes anything better, so why not give it up?

Many times when we are going through some very worrying situation, we feel as if someone has grabbed us by the throat and shaken us until we are completely exhausted and torn apart. The repetition of thoughts that come and do not leave us is like repeated bites and bites. Worry is definitely an enemy attack on the mind. But the purpose of life is to be of such high quality that we enjoy it immensely.

In John 10:10, Jesus said: The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy, I have come that they may have (and enjoy) life and have it abundantly (full, until it overflows).

Today free yourself from all worries, from all attacks against your mind, situations come to take away our peace, and leave us totally tormented, and we can’t even solve many of them, so surrender to the Lord your thoughts and your heart, May your life be full and abundant. Amen!

By: Thamires Coutinho

