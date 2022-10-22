WTorre Entretenimento and Santos Futebol Clube meet to deal with the new Vila

The project for the development of the new Vila Arena, in Santos, is in the expansion plans of WTorre Entretenimento. On October 20, company representatives met with the members of the Management Committee, including President Andres Rueda, of the commission formed by the Deliberative Council for this matter, and also of the Board of the Deliberative Council.

On that date, the direction of Santos Futebol Clube was able to learn about the readjustment of the architectural project of the new Vila and the plans that will allow the financial viability of the project.

After the meeting with the members of the board of directors of the alvinegra team, from WTorre Entretenimento will make the official presentation to the board members of Santos in November. If approved, the proposal will go to the meeting with the club members.

In the opinion of Andres Rueda, president of Santos Futebol Clube, the meeting was positive. “It is a really lengthy, detailed process, and now it will depend on the Board and, if approved, on the shareholders’ meeting, we will continue with this project”, says Rueda.

For Claudio Macedo, CEO of WTorre Entretenimento, the development of the new Vila Belmiro will be a milestone in the winning history of Santos Futebol Clube and will reinforce Santos and Baixada Santista as an important hub for sports, entertainment and culture.

(Photos: Fábio Maradei/Santos FC)