Xbox: consoles get update with new features

This week (on the 19th), the team at Xbox released through its website the October enhancements for its devices, bringing new features such as the ability to change the volume of the television through the consoles, mute the startup sounds, update the firmware of controllers and more.

According to the publication, users of the Series X and S now they will be able to use the CEC (acronym for Consumer Electronics Control), a function of the HDMI to change the volume of the TV connected through the cable. To do this, just press the Xbox button on the controller and enter the Audio and Music section, which will present the commands to increase, decrease or completely mute the volume.

Source: Xbox

Another novelty was something that many users had asked for: the possibility of a silent boot experience, which can be chosen in the additional options of the Volume and Audio output tab, present in the general settings.

In addition, a new functionality will be offered to all users soon on Xbox app for android and iOSallowing players to edit the duration of a recorded video of a game, being able to adjust when it should start and end before sharing it.

Source: Xbox

And as mentioned above, the controllers on the Elite Wireless Series 2, Series X|S Wireless, Adaptive and One Wireless models also got a bug fix firmware update, which can be installed over a USB or wireless connection.