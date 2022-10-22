Zenfone 9 in Brazil, Galaxy S23, Xiaomi 13 leaks and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on ASUS launches in Brazil, rumors of Xiaomi 13 and Galaxy S23, Xbox Series S called “potato” by developer, new iPad and Apple TV, BLU’s return to Brazil and new iPhone SE with an iPhone face XR Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

















ASUS launches in Brazil





After a long time without launching anything in Brazil, ASUS arrived with a new cell phone and several new notebooks this week. All of them were introduced some time ago, the big news being the Zenfone 9 with powerful hardware in a compact body and the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the brand’s first notebook with a folding screen. The phone has almost everything you would expect from a top-of-the-line model, including Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, IP68 certification, stereo sound, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and up to 16 GB of RAM, as well as a dual camera with a 50° main sensor. megapixels and 12-megapixel ultrawide. The notebook is highlighted by its screen that assumes 17 inches when “open” and 12.5 inches when folded in notebook mode, allowing half to be used to display content while the other half is in charge of positioning the keyboard. The hardware is also robust, with a twelfth-generation Intel processor and a sound system produced by Harman Kardon. The Zenfone 9 is now available for purchase at a suggested price of R$4,000 in its most basic version, and the notebook with a folding screen arrives in November, with no official price yet. Who can also arrive soon is the duo ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. The models have already been approved by Anatel and are just waiting to be announced by ASUS in Brazil, which should also happen next November.

Xiaomi 13 rumors





Leaving Brazil for China, Xiaomi should soon present its Xiaomi 13 line, which has already appeared in past editions of Duty TC. In the last few days we’ve had another taste of what’s to come, with certifications and leaks giving more details on both the base model and the Pro version. About the Xiaomi 13, it was commented that the model should even maintain the 67 W recharge seen in its predecessor, instead of going to the 120 W already seen even in the brand’s intermediaries. The Xiaomi 13 Pro already had another leaked image, now in silver, reinforcing that we should see a new camera module on the back that changes the organization from a vertical rectangle to a square with rounded corners. Unlike the previous image, we now even have the Leica brand inside the camera module, indicating that it is a more finished model and closer to what we will have in the commercial version. You can’t tell much more from the image, but the Xiaomi 13 Pro must have a main camera with a 1-inch sensor and 120 W recharge as the biggest differences from the smaller version. In addition to the tops of the line, Xiaomi shouldn’t take long to update its Redmi Note mid-range family, with the Note 12 coming out this October. Details on the devices are scarce, but they could usher in 210W charging on the most expensive model, initially arriving in China.

Galaxy S23 rumors





Other flagships that should arrive soon are those of the Galaxy S23 line, and in the last few days we have had some changes in the rumors about them. Unlike what was imagined, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should not have such thin edges above and below the screen, being just a little narrower than those found on the S22 Ultra. In addition, protective covers reinforced the design of the three devices, showing that we will have something more homogeneous across the line next year. All models must bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally, with the Galaxy S23 starting from configurations with 8 GB of RAM, the same capacity as the S22. Another point to keep would be the recharging capacity, with 25 W on the cheapest model and 45 W on the two more expensive ones. The Galaxy S23 line should be announced in February next year.

Xbox Series S potato





And one developer caused controversy this week by sharply criticizing Microsoft, or more specifically the Xbox Series S. According to Lee Devonald, who previously worked as a Senior Character Technical Artist at Rocksteady Studios, the console is responsible for limiting several studios and, consequently, preventing a greater leap in performance and quality from being seen in next-gen games. At the end of his statement he went so far as to say that “an entire generation of video games is stuck because of that potato”, showing how disheartening it is to work with much inferior hardware as a must when launching new titles. The discussion involved other developers, where it was said that many studios did not want to have the obligation to release their games on Xbox Series S to deliver games really focused on the new generation of consoles. Whether Microsoft will listen to complaints and see a way to make developers happier remains to be seen.

New iPad and Apple TV





Apple unveiled a few new products this week without much fanfare, including three iPads and an Apple TV. The big news of the new Apple TV 4K is the arrival of support for HDR10 Plus, made possible by the new A15 Bionic processor inherited from the iPhone 14. The model also gained a new control that recharges via USB-C, and whoever wants the version with an Ethernet port for wired network you will need to buy the product with 128 GIGA of storage, as the 64 GIGA version only supports Wi-Fi. Regarding the new iPads, the 11 and 12.9-inch Pro models basically gained a newer chipset, now featuring the Apple M2. As with previous models, the 11-inch version has a traditional LCD screen, while the 12.9-inch has a Mini-LED panel for greater contrast, color accuracy and brightness. The cheapest iPad, now in its 10th generation, has a new look heavily inspired by the latest iPad Air, including symmetrical edges around the screen, colored body and flatter sides. The Home button has been eliminated, and now the fingerprint reader is on the side like on other iPads. The model gained an updated A15 Bionic processor, which supports 5G and a much more interesting performance than the A13 Bionic of the previous model. In addition, the screen has grown a little, now at 10.9 inches, and the Lightning port has finally given way to USB-C, finalizing the transition from iPads to the most used connection in the world. All models already have prices in Brazil, but it is not yet known when they will start being sold here.

BLU returns to Brazil





After a troubled run in 2018 that turned out to be shorter than many people expected, BLU returned to Brazil again this week with the announcement of three new entry-level phones. The models called B3, B6 and B9 did not have many details disclosed, but they come with prices between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 1.7 thousand, with the biggest difference being the “Complete Box” proposal. According to the brand, all devices will be sold with a kit well stuffed in the box, including charger, USB-C cable, Bluetooth headset and an anti-impact cover. The datasheet, however, may not be very exciting, as the two cheaper models have a quad-core processor and battery between 3 and 4,000 mAh, showing a very basic character even for their price range. It is not yet known when the models will be sold or through which channels, something that should be informed by BLU in the near future.

New iPhone SE with the face of iPhone XR



