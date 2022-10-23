10 Best Horror Movies With Mostly Female Cast » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Pearlthe prequel to the amazing movie by Ti West X, is an acting masterpiece as Mia Goth lends her talent to the story of a young assassin. There are many other impressive horror movies that feature mostly female actors who play main characters and also minor players that still have a big impact on the story.

From beloved final girls of major franchises to sorority sisters, family and good friends, these horror movies have well-written female characters and scary stories worth remembering. These movies range from slashers to paranormal movies and also include a beloved tale about mysterious creatures.

Scream 4 (2011)

Stream on Paramount+

The first Shout out movie has one of the best horror movie opening scenes and so does Panic 4. Six actors appear at the beginning of the fourth entry: Marnie Cooper (Britt Robertson) and Jenny Randall (Aimee Teegarden) are watching a Stab movie. stab 6 stars (Shenae Grimes) and Sherrie (Lucy Hale) and stab 7 there’s Chloe (Kristen Bell) and Rachel (Anna Paquin). It’s a wise and creative way to start the movie, as the audience isn’t sure which movie they’re seeing.

panic 4 also has many female actors in leading and supporting roles. Marley Shelton plays Deputy Sheriff Judy Hicks, Hayden Panettiere plays the smart Kirby Reed, Emma Roberts plays the smart and popular Jill Roberts, and Marielle Jaffe is Kirby and Jill’s friend Olivia Morris. There’s also, of course, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), along with Rebecca Walters (Alison Brie) who is working on Sidney’s PR team and Sidney’s aunt Kate Roberts (Mary McDonnell). .

Black Christmas (2019)

Rent on AppleTV

the remake of black christmas which was released in 2019 has several female characters who are in a sorority together: Kris (Aleyse Shannon) and Riley (Imogen Poots) plus Helena (Madeleine Adams), Jesse (Brittany O’Grady) and Marty (Lily Donoghue). The characters are a team as there are shocking murders on their university campus and they find out what is happening behind closed doors.

the twist in black christmas it’s one that audiences can’t predict, and the film has a smart tone overall. It’s a powerful story of characters helping each other and finding strength in each other’s stories and honesty.

Master (2022)

Stream on Prime Video

Teacher analyzes racism at Ancaster College and tells two different stories: that of freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), who is haunted by a ghost on campus, and Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), who is the first black teacher. The film has a mostly female cast, including students Diandra (Talia Balsam), Amelia (Talia Ryder) and Cressida (Ella Hunt), along with Gail’s classmate Liv Beckman (Amber Gray).

Teacher shows the terrible racism experienced on a daily basis, including the microaggressions that Jasmine suffers as she meets her peers and adjusts to college life, and also has a supernatural story throughout. Renee and Hall’s performances are impressive.

The House of Night (2021)

Stream on HBO Max

the nightclub has five main characters, four of whom are women. Beth (Rebecca Hall) is grieving the death of her husband Owen (Evan Jonigkeit) and is good friends with Claire (Sarah Goldberg) and her neighbor Mel (Vondie Curtis-Hall). As Beth discovers why her husband died and what secrets he kept, she meets Madelyne (Stacy Martin), who knew Owen.

the nightclub puts her small cast to good use, while Beth delve into the conundrum of what Owen didn’t want to say to her. Audiences know Beth well and can see the pain written on her face in every scene of the film. It’s definitely one of the saddest horror movies.

Execute (2020)

Stream on Hulu

the 2020 movie Run has a small cast, with three female cast members: Sara Sohn playing Nurse Kammy, Kiera Allen playing Chloe Sherman and Sarah Paulson playing Chloe’s mother Diane Sherman. Run is an exciting and fascinating story about Chloe’s desire to break free from her mother’s strict rules and beliefs that Chloe cannot leave the house due to her illness.

Chloe is one of the most intriguing characters in a recent horror movie, as she pulls no punches in her search for the truth about her condition and what her mother has been up to all these years. Allen’s performance is excellent.

The Descent (2006)

Stream on Prime Video

the descendant is another smart horror movie with a great female cast. The film follows six good friends who explore a cave: Holly Mills (Nora-Jane Noone), Beth O’Brien (Alex Reid), Juno Kaplan (Natalie Mendoza), Rebecca Vernet (Saskia Mulder), Sam Vernet (MyAnna Buring) and Sarah Carter (Shauna McDonald).

the descendant stands out as a 2000s horror movie, as the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina prove to be teeming with creatures that approach the characters and turn the trek into the worst thing they could possibly imagine. It is as much a story of friendship as it is about the dangers of this great adventure in nature.

Relic (2020)

Stream on AMC+

Relic also primarily features actresses whose characters are dealing with the devastating illness of their matriarch, Edna, played by Robyn Nevin. Edna’s granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcoate) and daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) are shocked by what they discover when they locate Edna after she disappears.

Relic It’s a sad and fascinating look at family ties and the ways people are connected, even if they don’t get along. The movie has a surprising ending and is fast paced throughout.

The Craft (1996)

Stream on Paramount+

the craft has a strong female cast with four main characters and one minor who still plays a significant role in the spooky story. Rochelle Zimmeran (Rachel True), Bonnie Harper (Neve Campbell), Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk) and Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney) form a coven of witches as they navigate high school and cast spells to get what they want out of life. Christine Taylor plays Laurie Lizzie, a bully on whom Rochelle takes revenge.

the craft it’s a sinister tale about the dark power the characters have and also a clever story about the ups and downs of friendship. Sarah has never cared about not fitting in and gets more than she bargained for when she befriends the other three main characters.

Rua do Medo Part One: 1994 (2021)

Stream on Netflix

Rua do Medo Part One: 1994 also has several female cast members. Maya Hawke makes a splash in the opening scene as Heather, the first person in the movie to be killed, which is unexpected as she was finishing work at the mall. There’s also Kate (Julia Rehwald), a smart and caring teenager, along with beloved couple Sam Fraser (Olivia Scott Welch) and Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira).

to the best Fear Street The characters are also the mysterious villains, who are also female: Ruby Lane (Jordyn DiNatale) and Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel). Another fascinating character is C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), who teenagers meet and realize has a strong connection to the Shadyside murder mystery.

Halloween Kills (2021)

Stream on HBO Max

Halloween’s Deaths continues the strong trio from the 2018 film: Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her equally badass daughter Karen Nelson (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). While the film brings together horror fans with Laurie and Michael Myers, it also features many women in the cast, including Dr. Samuel Loomis, Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens) and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards), whom Laurie took care of in the first film.

It’s definitely scary to see Michael continue to kill Haddonfield, residents of Illnois and Halloween’s Deaths makes good use of his actors, as everyone from Lindsey to Laurie and their families share the same passionate goal of winning against him.