10 most important news of the week (10/17 to 10/21)

Good Morning! To keep up to date this early Saturday (22), TecMundo separated everything that happened this week (October 17th to 21st). In addition to several news about technology and science, the world of entertainment and games were also very busy in the period.

On Monday (17), we announced that the first units of Real Digital would arrive later this week. On Tuesday (18), we learned that Netflix will charge a fee for sharing passwords. On Thursday (20), the Chamber of Deputies approved the Legal Framework for Electronic Games.

This was just an appetizer of everything that rocked! Check out the highlights of the week below. To access each news in its entirety, simply click on the links below.

News from 1 to 10

1. Legal Framework for Electronic Games was approved in the Chamber of Deputies: Bill 2796/21, known as the Legal Framework for Electronic Games, was approved on Thursday (19) by the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. The objective is to regulate the manufacture, import, commercialization and development of video games in Brazil. Check out;

two. Samsung mobile: best options to invest in Black Friday 2022: Among the most sought after brands to buy a cell phone on Black Friday is Samsung, which has a very varied catalog and has top-of-the-line models that are a good investment option if they have a more affordable price. See the options;

3. Hackers disclose confidential material from Record on the web; see copies: After completing a week, the hacker attack on Record TV’s systems begins to show details of the damage that was done. In an attempt to demoralize the victim, the BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware group put the São Paulo broadcaster on the front page of its blog on Sunday (16). Understand;

4. Valorant: Viper cosplay intoxicates the senses: Valorant, the tactical shooter from Riot Games, currently features twenty interesting agents to be used during matches, earning tributes in the form of fanarts and cosplays. Among fan favorites is Viper, an American controller and chemist who uses toxins to attack her enemies. Know more;

5. Netflix will charge a fee for sharing passwords and wins subscribers again: Netflix announced this Tuesday (18) its fiscal results for the third quarter of 2022. Showing an improvement in its situation, the company gained 2.41 million new subscribers, reaching 223.09 million. The company’s revenue, as it reveals, closed at US$ 7.93 billion. Check out;

6. Amazfit Falcon arrives with GPS, titanium body and a lot of autonomy: Amazfit announced the new sports smart watch model: the Amazfit Falcon. The premium accessory is intended to be a companion for different physical activities and help users to “break limits”. See more;

7. Welcome to the Neighborhood: Discover the true story of the Netflix series: The series Welcome to the Neighborhood, from Netflix, arrived at the streaming platform’s catalog last Thursday (13) and is already causing a stir. After all, as is the case with other productions, such as Dahmer: An American Cannibal, which were also successful, the series is inspired by a true crime story. Understand;

8. Real Digital: first cryptocurrency units arrive this week: The digital real shouldn’t be long in coming. This week, the Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (LIFT), of the Central Bank (BC), intends to create the version of the national currency as a stable cryptocurrency, or stablecoin. Stay in;

9. Ted Lasso Actor Discovered Cheating With Apple Watch ‘Help’: In recent days, separation from Olivia Wilde (Casa, Lar) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) was very much in evidence in tabloids around the world. But the story gained another chapter this Tuesday (18), and an unusual piece of information drew attention: the involvement of an Apple Watch in the end of the relationship. Check out;

10. 6 Celebrities Who’ve Been Investigated by the FBI: Having an FBI record usually means that you are a suspect with the US Department of Justice. Therefore, the recent news that the FBI followed the life of Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of soul“, who died in 2018. Check out other celebrities!

