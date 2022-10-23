4 typical Argentine recipes

The world cup is coming! To start enjoying the championship, there’s nothing better than getting to know the flavors of the cuisine of the countries vying for the cup. Argentina, runners-up in 2014, is famous for its pasta and well-seasoned foods. With influence from countries like Italy and Spain, its dishes reflect the culture and customs of the country. That’s why we’ve selected 4 typical and delicious recipes for you to try. Check out!







empanada Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

empanada

Ingredients

Pasta

500 g of wheat flour

1 dessert spoon of salt

100 g of butter

180 ml of warm water

Wheat flour for flouring

butter to grease

1 egg yolk

Filling

1/2 kg onion, cut into strips

50 g of butter

500 g of clean, fat-free and chopped rump

1 cup chopped green olives

4 eggs, boiled and chopped

1/2 cup of raisin tea

1 cup of beef broth

Salt, chopped chives, ground white pepper, cumin and paprika to taste

Preparation mode

Pasta

In a bowl, place the flour and salt and mix well. Add the butter and stir until crumbly. Gradually add the water until you get a pasta homogeneous. Knead the dough well and divide into 16 equal parts. Flour a smooth surface with wheat flour and roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin. Using a circular cutter, cut the dough and set aside.

Filling

In a pan, put the butter and take it to the medium fire to warm up. Add the onion and brown. Add the meat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the beef stock, salt, chives, black pepper, cumin and paprika and cook until the stock has dried. Turn off the heat, add the olives, boiled eggs and raisins and mix well. Reserve.

Mounting

Grease a baking sheet with butter and flour it with wheat flour and set aside. With a spoon, take a little stuffing and put it in the center of each dough disc. Fold the discs in half and close by folding the edges. Arrange the empanadas on the baking sheet, brush with the egg yolk and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Locro

Ingredients

1 cup of white beans

2 cups of tea white corn

1 desalted pork foot

100 g of bacon

750 g of chopped rump

3 paios cut into cubes

100 g chopped leek

1 pumpkin, peeled and cut into cubes

250 g of chopped cabbage

3 chopped onions

3 peeled and chopped sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons of pork lard

salt to taste

2 tablespoons of paprika

Water

Preparation mode

In separate containers, place the beans and corn, cover with water and leave to soak for 24 hours. After, drain the water, transfer the beans and corn to a pan. Add the bacon, the pork’s feet, the rump and the paio. Cover with water and place over medium heat to cook for 1 hour.

Then add the leeks, cabbage, sweet potatoes and squash and cook until everything is tender. Turn off the heat, season with salt and paprika and set aside. In a pan, place the lard and take it to medium fire to warm up. Add the onion and brown. Pour the mixture over the locro, mix well and serve immediately.





midluna Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

midluna

Ingredients

500 g of wheat flour

2/3 cup of hot milk tea

3 tablespoons of organic yeast

150 g of butter

1 pinch of salt

1 cup of melted butter

3 spoons of sugar soup

1 coffee spoon of lemon zest

3 eggs

1 beaten egg

Wheat flour for flouring

butter to grease

Preparation mode

Pasta

In a bowl, place half the flour, sugar, salt, butter and lemon zest and mix well. Add the milk, 3 eggs and the rest of the wheat flour and mix until you get a homogeneous mass. Finally, add the yeast and stir until incorporated. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rest until it doubles in volume. Meanwhile, grease a baking sheet with butter and flour it with wheat flour and set aside.

After the dough rests, divide it into two equal parts, flour a smooth surface with wheat flour, place the dough on it and roll out with the help of a rolling pin. Using a triangular cutter, cut the dough and brush with butter. Then, starting at the base, roll the medialunas, model in the shape of a half moon and tighten the ends a little. Do the same procedure with the other half of the dough. Arrange the medialunas on the baking sheet, brush with the beaten egg and bake in the oven at medium temperature until golden.

Choripan

Ingredients

vinaigrette

200 g of chopped onion

50 g of minced garlic

1 chopped parsley

2 tomatoes, seeded and cut into small cubes

1 chili pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tablespoon of thyme

1 tablespoon of oregano

ground cumin to taste

1 tablespoon of paprika

20 g of coarse salt

Zest of 1 lemon

125 ml white wine vinegar

500 ml of olive oil

Choripan

150 g of sausage

1 chili pepper, thinly sliced

100 g grated parmesan cheese

4 onions cut into thin strips

Frying oil

2 loaves

Preparation mode

vinaigrette

In a bowl, place all the ingredients and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rest for 24 hours.

Choripan

In a pan, add the oil and heat over medium heat. Add the onion and fry until caramelized. Add the pepper and mix well. Turn off the heat and reserve the caramelized onion. In another pan, add oil and heat over medium heat. Add the sausage and fry until golden. Reserve. Cut the bread in half and, in the same pan, grill until golden. Reserve.

Mounting

Cut the sausage in half and place it inside the grilled bread. Add the caramelized onion and vinaigrette and finish by sprinkling with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

