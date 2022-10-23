4 typical Argentine recipes

The world cup is coming! To start enjoying the championship, there’s nothing better than getting to know the flavors of the cuisine of the countries vying for the cup. Argentina, runners-up in 2014, is famous for its pasta and well-seasoned foods. With influence from countries like Italy and Spain, its dishes reflect the culture and customs of the country. That’s why we’ve selected 4 typical and delicious recipes for you to try. Check out!
empanada
Ingredients
Pasta
- 500 g of wheat flour
- 1 dessert spoon of salt
- 100 g of butter
- 180 ml of warm water
- Wheat flour for flouring
- butter to grease
- 1 egg yolk
Filling
- 1/2 kg onion, cut into strips
- 50 g of butter
- 500 g of clean, fat-free and chopped rump
- 1 cup chopped green olives
- 4 eggs, boiled and chopped
- 1/2 cup of raisin tea
- 1 cup of beef broth
- Salt, chopped chives, ground white pepper, cumin and paprika to taste
Preparation mode
Pasta
In a bowl, place the flour and salt and mix well. Add the butter and stir until crumbly. Gradually add the water until you get a pasta homogeneous. Knead the dough well and divide into 16 equal parts. Flour a smooth surface with wheat flour and roll out the dough with the help of a rolling pin. Using a circular cutter, cut the dough and set aside.
Filling
In a pan, put the butter and take it to the medium fire to warm up. Add the onion and brown. Add the meat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the beef stock, salt, chives, black pepper, cumin and paprika and cook until the stock has dried. Turn off the heat, add the olives, boiled eggs and raisins and mix well. Reserve.
Mounting
Grease a baking sheet with butter and flour it with wheat flour and set aside. With a spoon, take a little stuffing and put it in the center of each dough disc. Fold the discs in half and close by folding the edges. Arrange the empanadas on the baking sheet, brush with the egg yolk and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
Locro
Ingredients
- 1 cup of white beans
- 2 cups of tea white corn
- 1 desalted pork foot
- 100 g of bacon
- 750 g of chopped rump
- 3 paios cut into cubes
- 100 g chopped leek
- 1 pumpkin, peeled and cut into cubes
- 250 g of chopped cabbage
- 3 chopped onions
- 3 peeled and chopped sweet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons of pork lard
- salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons of paprika
- Water
Preparation mode
In separate containers, place the beans and corn, cover with water and leave to soak for 24 hours. After, drain the water, transfer the beans and corn to a pan. Add the bacon, the pork’s feet, the rump and the paio. Cover with water and place over medium heat to cook for 1 hour.
Then add the leeks, cabbage, sweet potatoes and squash and cook until everything is tender. Turn off the heat, season with salt and paprika and set aside. In a pan, place the lard and take it to medium fire to warm up. Add the onion and brown. Pour the mixture over the locro, mix well and serve immediately.
midluna
Ingredients
- 500 g of wheat flour
- 2/3 cup of hot milk tea
- 3 tablespoons of organic yeast
- 150 g of butter
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 cup of melted butter
- 3 spoons of sugar soup
- 1 coffee spoon of lemon zest
- 3 eggs
- 1 beaten egg
- Wheat flour for flouring
- butter to grease
Preparation mode
Pasta
In a bowl, place half the flour, sugar, salt, butter and lemon zest and mix well. Add the milk, 3 eggs and the rest of the wheat flour and mix until you get a homogeneous mass. Finally, add the yeast and stir until incorporated. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rest until it doubles in volume. Meanwhile, grease a baking sheet with butter and flour it with wheat flour and set aside.
After the dough rests, divide it into two equal parts, flour a smooth surface with wheat flour, place the dough on it and roll out with the help of a rolling pin. Using a triangular cutter, cut the dough and brush with butter. Then, starting at the base, roll the medialunas, model in the shape of a half moon and tighten the ends a little. Do the same procedure with the other half of the dough. Arrange the medialunas on the baking sheet, brush with the beaten egg and bake in the oven at medium temperature until golden.
Choripan
Ingredients
vinaigrette
- 200 g of chopped onion
- 50 g of minced garlic
- 1 chopped parsley
- 2 tomatoes, seeded and cut into small cubes
- 1 chili pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 tablespoon of thyme
- 1 tablespoon of oregano
- ground cumin to taste
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 20 g of coarse salt
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 125 ml white wine vinegar
- 500 ml of olive oil
Choripan
- 150 g of sausage
- 1 chili pepper, thinly sliced
- 100 g grated parmesan cheese
- 4 onions cut into thin strips
- Frying oil
- 2 loaves
Preparation mode
vinaigrette
In a bowl, place all the ingredients and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rest for 24 hours.
Choripan
In a pan, add the oil and heat over medium heat. Add the onion and fry until caramelized. Add the pepper and mix well. Turn off the heat and reserve the caramelized onion. In another pan, add oil and heat over medium heat. Add the sausage and fry until golden. Reserve. Cut the bread in half and, in the same pan, grill until golden. Reserve.
Mounting
Cut the sausage in half and place it inside the grilled bread. Add the caramelized onion and vinaigrette and finish by sprinkling with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.
+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!