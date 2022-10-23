5 Literary Adaptations Coming Soon

Seeing stories come out of paper and come to life on screen with literary adaptations is always a very special moment for readers, but the experience doesn’t always go as expected.

There are hits like the series heartstopperwhich pleased fans for the similarity with the comics, but there are also productions considered a fiasco, such as love and gelatodue to the absence of essential elements of the narrative.

Currently, several adaptations of stories very dear to readers are in production, and it remains to be seen if the result will please.

Check out 5 literary adaptations that will be released soon

1. Ceiling for Two

Bestselling by British author Beth O’leary, Ceiling for Two will become a series starring Jessica Brown Findlayand Anthony Welsh. With six episodes, the production is one of the most anticipated literary adaptations and will be available on Paramount+.

The direction is Peter Cattaneo, while RRose Lewenstein is the head writer and executive producer on the series, alongside co-writers Sarah Simmonds, Ryan Calais Cameron and Alex Straker. There is still no release date for the adaptation.

In Ceiling for Two, Tiffy finally leaves her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, three months after their relationship ended. Now, she needs a cheap place to live and decides to accept an unusual deal. Leon is tangled up with financial issues and comes up with an unconventional idea to get some quick cash: sublet his apartment. But he has an important detail: the place has only one bed.

2. A Question of Chemistry

From the American author Bonnie Garmus, A Question of Chemistry will be adapted into a series of Apple TV. Scheduled for release in 2023, the series will feature Lee Eisenberg as showrunner and executive produce the Oscar-winner, Brie Larsonwho also plays the protagonist Elizabeth Zott.

The roster is also made up of Lewis Pullman like Calvin, Aja Naomi King like Harriet Slone, Kevin Sussman like Walter, Patrick Walker like Wakely, Stephanie Koenig like Fran Frask, Thomas Mann like Boryweitz and Beau Bridges like Wilson.

Set in the early 1960s, A Question of Chemistry follows scientist Elizabeth Zott. At the institute where she works, everyone seems determined to get in the way of her career. All but Calvin Evans, the introverted and brilliant researcher idolized at the institute. Contrary to expectations, he falls in love with her intelligence, and the chemistry that develops between them is overwhelming.

3. True Love(s)

Directed by Andy Fickman, the novel True Love(s) by Taylor Jenkins Reid is in the process of being adapted into a movie. The leading trio will consist of Phillipa Soo like Emma Blair, Luke Bracey like Jesse and Simu Liu like Sam.

Willie Kutner, Fickman, Betsy Sullenger, Michael Jefferson and Sarah Finn are producing, alongside the author’s husband, Alex Jenkins Reid. There is no word yet on when the film will hit theaters.

true loves features Emma Blair, who married her high school sweetheart, Jesse, at age twenty.

On their one-year wedding anniversary, the helicopter Jesse was flying over the Pacific with disappears and the love of Emma’s life is gone forever. After years of mourning, she is reunited with an old friend, Sam, and the two become engaged.

Now Emma feels that life has given her a second chance to be happy, until Jesse is found. He’s alive and he’s tried to get home to Emma for all those years he’s been missing.

4. Kindred : Blood Bonds

Scheduled to debut later this year, the science fiction series Kindred: Blood Bonds It is an adaptation of the author’s book of the same name. Octavia E. Bluter. Starred by Mallori Johnsonthe series is written and produced by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Janicza Bravo.

One of the major literary adaptations of science fiction, the series was commissioned by FX and should arrive in Brazil by Star+. In 2019, the network had already made a pilot episode, but continued with the project only in 2022.

Kindred shows the protagonist Dana, who suddenly finds herself on the edge of a forest, next to a river. A child is drowning and she runs to save him.

But as soon as he drags the boy out of the water, he finds himself in front of the barrel of an old shotgun. In the blink of an eye, she’s back in her new apartment, completely soaked. It’s the most terrifying experience of her life. Until it happens again, and again…

5. Daisy Jones & The Six

Sales success, the book Daisy Jones & The Six, in Taylor Jenkins Reid, will be adapted into a series of amazon Prime Video. Hello Sunshine company, created by Reese Witherspoon is responsible for production. Directed by Niki Caro and the screenplay by Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter. There is no premiere date.

The cast will have Riley Keough like Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin like Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse like Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundree, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison like Graham Dunne and Sebastian Chacon like Warren Rhodes.

The fiction book tells about the band Daisy Jones & The Six. In the 1970s, they dominated the charts, performed to sold-out audiences and won over millions of fans.

They were the voice of a generation, and Daisy the inspiration for every cool girl. But on July 12, 1979, at the last show of the Aurora tour, they broke up. And no one ever knew why. Yet.

The story of a girl from Los Angeles who dreamed of being a rock star and a band that also yearned for their place in the sun.

