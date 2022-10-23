5 reasons to keep an eye on the Argentinian Championship decision today

The Argentine Championship ends today (23) with the dispute of the 27th round and with the promise of a definition of the most exciting. Boca Juniors (51 points) and Racing (50) have chances of title and enter the field in classics full of intrigue and, truth be told, also of declared suspicions on the part of the candidates for the conquest.

The giant xeneize will overcrowd Bombonera to receive Independiente at 5 pm, while Racing will also have maximum commotion to face River Plate at the same time. ESPN 3 and Star+ show live for Brazil.

Immersed in the Argentine routine, the column now brings the highlights of this definition.

stutterer, the guy

Racing coach Fernando Gago is deservedly considered the coach of the year in Argentina. Playing aggressive and fast-paced football, he has the chance to win the first title of his career – and against Boca that saw him born as a player. It’s never too much to remember: Gago is only 36 years old and is already carving out space in both the Brazilian and European markets.

Hugo Ibarra, coach of Boca, before the superclásico against River Image: Twitter CABJ

Ibarra, the discreet

Boca’s coach is an interim who still doesn’t know if he will be effective for 2023. Historic right-back of the team armed by Carlos Bianchi, he receives strong criticism for wrong changes and indecipherable schemes. The conquest would serve to cover the grievances and prove that Ibarra, yes, is up to the command of the most popular club in Argentina.

Langoni, the ‘pibe’

The 19-year-old striker is Boca’s biggest revelation this season. He scored 7 goals (the team’s top scorer in the championship) and is saving the campaign in the absence of Villa and Benedetto, always dealing with injuries and confusion. His first name is Luca. His nickname is Goal. A rare opportunism for his age.

Copetti the explosive

Racing’s “crazy beauty” striker is a great candidate for the championship’s star. Fighting, the kind of hitting defenders and even teammates, he runs the whole game and leaves his life on the field. He’s not a master of technique, but he doesn’t compromise either. The crowd lives a love affair with him.

Marcelo Gallardo says goodbye to River at the Monumental de Núñez Image: CARP Twitter

Rivalry: what will happen?

Doubt invaded the dawn in Argentina: will River make it easy for Racing to harm Boca? And the Independent? Will it do the same with Boca to take the title from Avellaneda’s arch-rivals?

Many suspicions of marmalade hang over the matches. There’s even a term for it in Argentina: “crab football”, with the team “playing backwards” and making it easy for the opponent.

Of the two scenarios, the one that must be defined is Independiente, a historic rival also to Boca to see who is the Argentine “King of Cups” due to the proximity of Libertadores titles (seven for Independiente and six for Boca). Have the taste of beating the historic local opponent? Or simply take the title from archrival Racing? Here’s the dilemma.

River, in turn, is motivated by the end point of Marcelo Gallardo’s passage as coach. It makes perfect sense to say goodbye to your greatest coach with victory — even if it, how ironic…, represents a new title for Boca.

Technical files

RACING: Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud, Leonardo Sigali, Gonzalo Piovi and Eugenio Mena; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno and Carlos Alcaraz (Jonathan Gómez or Nicolás Oroz); Matías Rojas, Enzo Copetti and Johan Carbonero. TECHNICIAN: Fernando Gago.

RIVER PLATE: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz and Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Agustín Palavecino; De la Cruz (José Paradela) and Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari and Miguel Angel Borja. TECHNICIAN: Marcelo Gallardo.

BOCA JUNIORS: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Carlos Zambrano and Frank Fabra; Pol Fernández, Alan Varela and Óscar Romero; Cristian Medina (Sebastián Villa), Luis Vázquez and Luca Langoni. TECHNICIAN: Hugo Ibarra.

INDEPENDENT: Milton Alvarez; Alex Vigo, Sergio Barreto, Joaquín Laso, Edgar Elizalde and Lucas Rodríguez (Juan Cazares); Damián Batallini, Lucas Romero, Iván Marcone and Leandro Fernández; Leandro Benegas. TECHNICIAN: Julio Falcioni.