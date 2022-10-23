In recent days, Netflix has brought to the catalog films with a cast to please, has production with Charlize Theron, Caio Castro, Thati Lopes, Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Marlon Wayans, Mila Kunis and Josh Duhamel. And these releases are among the Top 10 of the most watched in the week. There are movies for all tastes and as the weekend has arrived, enjoy Saturday and Sunday to check out these must-see productions on Netflix. There are 6 movies grooving on Netflix this weekend. Get the popcorn ready!

The School for Good and Evil (2022), Paul Feig



The School of Good and Evil

A production for the whole family to watch on Netflix over the weekend. In the cast Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie and Charlize Theron. In “The School of Good and Evil” is based on the famous series of books by Soman Chainani, directed by Paul Feig, and is the birthplace of the best fairy tales. In it, we follow the heroes and villains who are divided between the Always and Never classes. Now, what happened to two friends, were they separated by mistake or was it fate?

Watch > The School for Good and Evil

Wife for Rent (2022), Cris D’Amato



rental wife

The story revolves around an inveterate bachelor who, in order to fulfill his mother’s last wish and prevent her from removing him from her will, ends up hiring an actress to pose as his fiancée. Luiz (Caio Castro) has a rule in mind when it comes to dating, it doesn’t last longer than three months. But besides that, this grown man still lives with his mother. One day, Luiz’s mother gets sick, faints, and the doctors give her only six months to live. During this period, she asks her son to fulfill her last wish, to get married. To fulfill his mother’s last request, he ends up hiring a surrogate wife, which is when Lina (Thati Lopes) enters the story. The two combine this facade relationship, but this fake couple could become real as feelings between the two begin to build.

Watch > Rental Wife

Colors of Justice (2019), Deon Taylor



Colors of Justice

In Colors of Justice We follow a rookie New Orleans police officer who witnesses corrupt police officers murder a drug dealer, who is captured by her body cam. The policewoman ends up recording the corrupt cops, this causes the agents to start a new hunt, she escapes, but they want to destroy the incriminating footage.

Watch > Colors of Justice

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022), Jeff Wadlow



The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Another movie to bring the whole family together and get in the Halloween mood. In “The Haunting of Bridge Hollow” we follow a father who hates Halloween and is forced to team up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit ends up causing real chaos by making the city’s decorations come to life.

Watch > The Curse of Bridge Hollow

One Lucky Girl (2022), Mike Barker



A very lucky girl

We follow Mila Junis in the role of a talented journalist who hides behind a facade. Fini Wittrock plays the perfect fiancé, who tries to help her with past issues, but she can only be healed if she really allows herself to. Opportunity comes when a true-crime documentary has her confronting her harrowing high school past. The film demonstrates that there is no future without a healed past.

Watch > One Lucky Girl

Blackout (2022), Sam Macaroni



blackout

In this police action-adventure production, we follow a man who awakens with amnesia in a Mexican hospital and discovers that he is the target of a cartel. The story revolves around the head of a DEA team named Ethan McCoy, who is looking for a man known as John Cain in a burned down house. Only John woke up in a hospital and can’t remember anything or how he got there. While trying to remember his life, he ends up meeting a woman named Anna who claims to be his wife and Eddie who claims to be his friend, but is actually the leader of a cartel. Now, he needs to go after the truth and fast!

Watch > Blackout

BONUS

The Unknown (2022), Thomas M. Wright



The unknown

The unknown just arrived on Netflix. It is an Australian thriller drama film that will hold you from start to finish and is based on real events. The story is inspired by the book “The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer” by Kate Kyriacou. Based on the murder investigation case of 13-year-old Daniel Morcombe. In December 2003 he was kidnapped and it was not until 2011 that his remains were found in Queensland. The killer in the case is Brett Peter Cowan, as he confessed to killing the boy. A fictional production of the case, but which does not represent the victim, nor does it bring violence. The focus is on the operation of the case and the impact it had on people.

Watch > The Unknown