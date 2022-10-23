7 Disney live-actions, from best to worst

In recent years, several film studios have found in live action a way to make classic stories on the rise again. One such company was Disney, which managed to attract a large number of people to movie theaters.

In order to remember the performance of some of these films, we made a ranking, listing them from best to worst. Check it out below.

1. The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King.

the remake of The Lion King premiered in 2019 and tells the emotional story of Simba, a lion who must fight to take his father’s place as king after suffering a strong betrayal by his uncle.

For the most part, the film received middling and negative reviews from specialized critics, who considered it “watchable”, but not as exciting as the original production.

However, the film’s strong publicity and the involvement of celebrities in the dubbing and soundtrack, such as Donald Glover and Beyoncé, attracted thousands of people to movie theaters, making it gross over US$ 1.6 billion worldwide. the world.

two. Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin.

Raising over $1 billion worldwide, Aladdin became one of the biggest box office hits of recent years.. The film tells the traditional love story between Aladdin, a young thief, and Jasmine, a princess who decided to escape her life of privilege to explore the city.

Despite having divided opinions among the specialized critics, who considered it good, but not better than the original, it was widely applauded by the public, receiving a series of positive comments on review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes it’s the Metacritic.

3. Mowgli: The Wolf Boy (2016)

Mowgli.

Mowgli: the wolf boy was released in 2016 and tells the famous story of Mowgli, a boy who was found and raised by a family of wolves.

After suffering strong threats that put his family members at risk, the character decides to seek a community of humans in which to take shelter. However, his path is arduous and several obstacles appear to hinder him.

The film won over critics and received mostly positive reviews, especially regarding the plot and visual effects.

The commercial performance of the film was also positive and made it to take in US$ 966 million worldwide. Its dubbing cast includes big names in cinema: Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o and Scarlett Johansson.

4. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Beauty and the Beast.

Based on the short story of the same name by writer Jeanne-Marie Leprince, The Beautiful and the Beast tells the story of Bela, a young woman who accepts being imprisoned in the castle in exchange for her father’s freedom.

Over time, the character begins to change her view of the Beast, seeing it from angles that go beyond physical appearance.

the long received positive reviews from both the public and critics. Despite being nominated for two categories at the Oscars, the film ended up not taking home the trophy. His commercial performance was a worldwide success, earning him $1.3 billion.

5. Cinderella (2015)

Cinderella.

In Cinderella, we follow the story of Ella, a young girl who starts to suffer constant humiliation and contempt from her stepmother’s family.

To change her reality and get rid of all sadness, the character accepts the help of a woman she ends up meeting on the street, who later reveals herself to be a fairy godmother.

The film was released in 2015 and received favorable reviews from audiences and critics. However, its commercial performance was underwhelming by Disney, even though it grossed $643 million worldwide, nearly 6 times its budget. The cast includes the likes of Lily James, Richard Madden and Cate Blanchett.

6. Dumbo (2019)

Dumbo.

Dumbo arrived at the cinema in 2019 with a remake of the animation of the same name, released in 1941. In its plot, viewers follow the story of a small elephant that becomes a circus attraction due to its giant ears. The film explores the character Dumbo’s relationship with the circus and, especially, with his family of elephants.

The cast of the film has strong names: Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin. Despite that, the production received a lot of negative comments from the specialized critics.. Its box office receipts were also underwhelming by Disney, generating total revenue of $353 million.

7. Alice through the looking glass (2016)

Alice through the looking glass.

In addition to being a continuation of Alice in Wonderland (2010), Alice through the looking glass is an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Lewis Carroll.

The plot explores Alice’s return to Wonderland, where she finds a very different reality from the one she had previously visualized.

To reverse the sad situation, the character embarks on a dangerous adventure that can make her return to the past. As in the previous production, the movie has big names in the cast again: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

However, the actors were not enough to save the film’s reputation among critics, who found the script weak and disgraceful. The production was a box office disaster, grossing just over $299 million worldwide.

Did you like this article? So stay tuned to TecMundo so you don’t miss any news!