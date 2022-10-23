Coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite spoke in an interview with the newspaper The globe

Less than a month before the ball rolls in Qatar for the world Cupa Brazilian Team lives final moments of preparation and expectation to know the names that will represent the green and yellow in the World. and second Titusthe final summons may have surprises.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe during a visit to the CBF headquarters accompanied by César Sampaiotechnical assistant, the coach spoke about the reasons that made him not reveal the pre-list of 55 names and made it clear that there is room for surprising names.

“We detailed the list of 55 names, that of 10/21. In it, there are players who haven’t been called up yet in this entire cycle. There are players called early on. A month is a long time in football“, he began by saying, before revealing how the preparation and observation of the athletes will be until the final call-up.

“Normal and natural, just like the preparation for the 55 athletes. we have to monitor the games in loco, following everything. It’s playing fair with the players. Observation for the list goes until the 6th.”

It is worth remembering that the list of 55 names sent to FIFA last Friday (21) is a mere formality. That’s because, if any athlete gets injured, the Brazilian coaching staff can replace with another player from outside.

The Brazilian team is in Group G of the World Cup and makes its debut on November 24, against Serbiaat 4 pm (Brasilia time).

In addition to Brazil and the Serbs, Switzerland and Cameroon complete the key.