‘Abracadabra 2’: The witches are loose – and in tune with our times

With her black hair combed up in the shape of a pointed and crooked hat, Mary moves her big nose and says in a humming voice: “I smell a child.” The peculiar gift is useful to her: to placate the signs of aging, she and her two sisters, witches in constant search for beauty (without much success), suck the soul of the little ones. Children’s movie stars Abracadabrafrom 1993, which recently won the sequel Abracadabra 2, on Disney+, the Sanderson sisters are survivors of the witch hunts in the American city of Salem in the 17th century. Three hundred years later, they woke up to a very different reality. By 1993, no one was chasing them with flaming torches in hand: witches had become pop figures and celebrated on Halloween, an entire party dedicated to them. After a nap of nearly three decades, they have returned from the ashes, in 2022, to an even more eccentric world: children’s youth formula is sold in jars at the pharmacy under the name of anti-aging cream, mysticism has become a fad. among teenagers and the witches of the past have become feminist icons.

Lived with evident delight by actresses Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, sisters Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson reflect the changes in treatment that witches have historically received in film and TV. Evil and scary, beautiful and kind—or dangerous and clumsy, in the case of the stars of Abracadabra — the witches of fiction follow the moods of their time, especially with regard to the behavior of women.

The first sorceresses to gain worldwide fame in cinema were restricted to children’s plots, from the vain Madrasta Má de Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsclassic Disney animation from 1937, opposites Glinda and Elphaba from The Wizard of Oz, in 1939 — the first was good and angelic-faced, and the other was bad, ugly and green. The message was clear and Manichean: beauty served as ammunition for female competition and still tied looks to standards of goodness. versus evil. With the popularization of TV — and a push from the movie I Married a Sorceressfrom 1942 —, the character was given a bath in a store and was cast as a housewife in the sitcoms The witch and Jeannie is a geniusin the 1960s.

Later, the second wave of feminism was forming — and witches surfed it like Olympic athletes. Elvira: Queen of Darkness (1988) extolled the sexual freedom of a loose woman as opposed to religious paranoia. In From Magic to Seduction (1998), with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters, the so-called “sisterhood” is an ingredient of any spell. But what none of them expected is that, at the turn of the 2000s, a bespectacled boy would arrive to establish a new portrait of witchcraft. The saga Harry Potterby author JK Rowling, vigorously represented the uncertainties of the new millennium, from the collective fear instilled after 9/11 to the rise of prejudiced nationalist discourses.

Such popularity reduced the rejection of witches, but it did not completely eliminate the taint that haunts them. There are religious movements against Harry Potter — the book has already been banned from several American schools at the request of parents. Not even the colorful and cartoonish Sanderson sisters, in the 21st century, got rid of the fire. A Texan mother went viral on social media earlier this month when she criticized Abracadabra 2: according to her, the film “opens the gates of hell” and shows witches drinking the blood of children — a scene that does not exist in the production. The boycott request failed: Abracadabra 2 was the highest-rated release on Disney+. Quite a feat within the platform that promotes titles with Pixar and Marvel stamps. It’s not witchcraft: it’s just good quality fun.

Published in VEJA of October 26, 2022, issue nº 2812

