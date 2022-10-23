After Brazil Cup title, Flamengo reserves show service and beat América-MG







In the next round, Flamengo welcomes Santos, this Tuesday, at Maracanã Photo: Fernando Moreno/ Agif/ Gazeta Press

Three days after the title of Brazil’s CupO Flamengo already has an eye on Liberators. Even so, the reserves did their part and won 2-1 against América-MG, this Saturday, in Belo Horizonte. The result kept the Cariocas in third place in the Brazilian championship. The miners, on the other hand, have 44 points and can leave the classification zone for the Libertadores.

The confrontation started at a fast pace. Flamengo opened the scoring with Matheus França, but saw América-MG draw next, with Everaldo. Still in the initial stage, the red-blacks scored again with Éverton.

In the next round, Flamengo receives the saints, this Tuesday, at Maracanã. América-MG plays the following day, against Goiás, in Goiania.

The tetra of the Copa do Brasil returned to my dispute and added three more! Tuesday has more, then it’s @libertadoresbr! And the @Flamengo! pic.twitter.com/E2DDx9Etpw — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) October 22, 2022

The game between América-MG and Flamengo

Flamengo started the match better and almost opened the scoring with Matheus França, in the sixth minute. But at ten, the attacker scored with a header, taking advantage of a corner kick.

América-MG was not intimidated and reached the tie in the 12th minute. After hitting and hitting, Juninho played for Everaldo to send it to the net. The referee even went to VAR because of a ball in Wellington Paulista’s hand, but kept the field marking.

The tie encouraged the hosts, who came to dominate the game. So much so that in the 20th minute, América-MG almost turned the score around. Hugo Souza missed after a cross, but Alê sent it through the back line. But three minutes later, Flamengo scored. Everton made a good move and kicked the ball into the goal.

The match proceeded at a fast pace. Both América-MG and Flamengo continued with the offensive vocation. However, the danger bids have decreased. Thus, the Cariocas maintained the advantage until the break.

Second half with missed chances

In the second half, Flamengo came back better and wasted some good chances to expand the score. In the best of them, at eight minutes, Marinho kicked for a good save by Matheus Cavichioli. The owners of the house only responded with a header by Conti who stopped at Hugo Souza.

Over time, América-MG had more possession of the ball, but suffered from Flamengo’s counterattacks. The hosts reached the point of swinging the net with Aloísio, but the goal was disallowed by the attacker’s offside.

In the final minutes, the miners still outlined a pressure. However, Flamengo knew how to hold the ball in the attacking field to leave the field with the victory at Independência.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 1 X 2 FLAMENGO

Place: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Hour: 19:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Lúcio Beiersdorf (RS)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

cards yellow: Aloísio (América-MG); Fabricio Bruno (Flamengo)

GOALS

AMERICA-MG: Everaldo, at 12min of the first half

FLAMENGO: Matheus França, at 10min of the first half; Everton, at 23min of the first half

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres, Conti, Éder and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal (Henrique Almeida), Juninho and Alê (Benítez); Everaldo (Aloísio), Felipe Azevedo (Matheusinho) and Wellington Paulista (Mastriani)

Technician: Vagner Mancini

FLAMENGO: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego and Vítor Hugo; Marinho (Igor Jesus), Matheus França (Matheus Gonçalves) and Everton Cebolinha (Mateusão)

Technician: Dorival Junior

