After Kristen Stewart, director chooses for Angelina Jolie to live as a real-life icon

Biographical dramas have always been important in Hollywood, and a century of movies has ended up causing the genre to become somewhat standardized. But filmmaker Pablo Larraín is trying hard to reinvent biopics, and has cast Angelina Jolie in his next project.

The director is succeeding in his aim, having released a range of non-standard historical dramas and biopics.

Continues after advertising

The quality of his work can be seen in Neruda (2016), on the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, Jackie (2016), on the widow of John F. Kennedy and more recently, in Spencer (2021), on Princess Diana.

The director has already earned well-deserved recognition for his projects, with Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart being nominated for Oscars for their roles in Jackie and Spencer, respectively. And now Larraín is ready for his next project.

The filmmaker will make a biopic of the opera singer Maria Callas, and cast none other than Angelina Jolie to star in the film.

The film will show the last days of singer Maria Callas

Variety confirmed the presence of Pablo Larraín and Angelina Jolie in the biographical project of the legendary opera singer, currently titled Maria.

The outlet also confirmed that Steven Knight, screenwriter for Spencer and Peaky Blinders, was responsible for the film’s text, ending up officially putting Maria on any movie lover’s radar.

If you don’t know the singer’s story, Maria Callas was an internationally renowned New York soprano. She made her professional debut in 1941 and was part of the industry until her retirement in the early 1960s.

Callas’ performances in productions such as Tosca and Norma elevated her to the level of opera legend.

According to Variety, Maria will explore herself: “the tumultuous, slang and tragic life story of the best opera singer in the world.” The story apparently takes place in the artist’s final days in Paris, where Callas died of a heart attack in 1977.

The premise should give Larraín space to subvert the genre of biopics again. And comparing photos of Jolie and Callas, we can see that the lineup is going the right way, but we still don’t know if Angelina will sing in the movie.

Let’s wait for more details, while Maria still doesn’t have a release date.