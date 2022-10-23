After protests, Xi Jinping’s historic third term will be marked by uncertainty and instability in China

Chinese leader is expected to stay at the head of Congress for five more years and become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong; popularity is still high but has been scratched by Covid Zero policy

Since last Sunday, the 16th, the China holds the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which should re-elect, this Monday, the 23rd, without major difficulties, Xi Jinping for a historic third term, making him the most powerful leader in the country since Mao Zedong, the ruler known as the man responsible for the Chinese Revolution and founder of the People’s Republic of China. He was in power from 1949 to 1959, but remained influential until 1976, the year he died. At the helm of Congress and China since 2012, Xi Jinping has a good approval rating but has been the target of recent protests that have scratched his popularity. Protesters criticized the government over its Covid Zero policy. “No to exams Covid, I want to earn a living. No to the Cultural Revolution, I want reforms. No to confinements, I want freedom. No to the leaders, I want to vote. No to lies, I want dignity. I will not be a slave, I will be a citizen”, read one of the posters. One another urged citizens to protest and “overthrow the traitorous dictator Xi Jinping”. Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has adopted a policy that has isolated it from the rest of the world and harmed the economy and business – so much so that the country has already reopened its borders. Demonstrations are rare in the Chinese capital and those who defy the government’s rigid security apparatus face severe punishment. Given this scenario, experts point out that the next five years tend to be filled with uncertainties and instabilities.

“There is great uncertainty at the moment in relation to the government because the internal context of the country demonstrates instability and uncertainty. The same is seen internationally,” says political science doctor Alexandre Uehara. He adds that, when we think about the growth that China has had in recent years, the international scenario was favorable, as “there were demands for Chinese products and there was no pandemic”. However, this scenario brought a reflection on the dependence that the world has on imports from the Asian country. For Uehara, it is not clear how the Chinese economy will behave in the next five years. “Unlike the previous two terms, where China was growing a lot and the idea was about managing wealth, now it’s about managing scarcity,” he adds. Elias Jabbour, a China expert and professor of international relations at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), sees this third term of Xi Jinping as more of a political response to “problems that history poses for China” than a moral issue. . “I see it more within this context of internal and external challenges and that Xi Jinping has shown himself capable of taking the country forward at such an important time.” This made the leader powerful and an important figure. Between 2012 and 2022, China alone contributed 38% of world growth. “And Xi Jinping managed to eradicate extreme poverty in the country based on the policies he implements”, highlights Jabbour. “Even if it is not well accepted by everyone, the Covid Zero policy has brought spectacular results”, he adds. These actions contributed to legitimizing the Chinese leader’s political power. That is why, for the professor at Uerj, the balance of Xi Jinping’s ten years “is super positive”.

Xi Jinping took stock of the past five years and informed Congress of his plans for the coming years as secretary-general. He defended his policy in the fight against the coronavirus, even though it hampered economic activity. Despite objective growth in recent years, China is expected to announce its lowest quarterly economic growth since 2020, affected by anti-covid restrictions and the crisis in its real estate sector. A group of 12 experts consulted by the AFP agency estimates an average growth of 2.5% year-on-year in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the second largest economy in the world between July and September. “The country was growing at double digits. The outlook for this year is that it will grow by just over 3%, which is a worrying point”, points out Uehara. “In the case of the Chinese economy, we have a very large population that needs to be absorbed by the economy. At this moment, the data indicate that the young population is not being absorbed.” This scenario led to demonstrations against Xi Jinping two days before the 20th Congress began. And he sparked a warning about the possibility of the country returning to what it was before 1970. Despite those concerns, Jabbour is more optimistic. He says that China has arrived at an economic plan that allows it to choose “whether it will go a year or two without growing and how it will grow”. But experts agree that the next ten years will be marked by the pursuit of technological self-sufficiency and the looming conflict with the United States on several fronts. Tensions between the two countries have increased in recent months over Taiwan. China does not accept the independence of this region, considered its own, and tries to isolate it from the rest of the world. The United States, on the other hand, is trying to undermine Chinese control in a territory of outstanding technological importance.



Who is Xi Jinping?

First known as the husband of a popular singer, Xi Jinping emerged as a leader of apparent charisma and a deft political narrative that created a personal cult not seen since the days of Mao. He came to power in 2012 and was seen by some as the most liberal leader of the Chinese Communist Party because of his low profile and family background. Ten years later, the reality is quite different. Although his family was part of the party’s elite, Xi did not seem destined for that position. His father Xi Zhongxun, a revolutionary hero who became deputy prime minister, was purged during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. From one day to the next, the now president lost his status. One of his half-sisters committed suicide because of the persecutions. Xi was ostracized by his classmates, an experience that, according to political scientist David Shambaugh, contributed to “an emotional and psychological estrangement and his autonomy from a very young age”.

At age 15, he was sent to central China, where he spent years carrying grain and sleeping in caves. “The intensity of the work impacted me,” he acknowledged. He also participated in sessions where he had to denounce his own father, as he explained in 1992 to the “Washington Post”. “Even if you don’t understand, they make you understand. It makes you mature earlier,” he commented. The path to joining the CCP has not been smooth for Xi. Before succeeding, his request was rejected several times due to family legacy. He started at a very low level, as a village party chief in 1974. He worked very systematically and became regional governor of Fujian in 1999, provincial party leader in Zhejiang in 2002, then in Shanghai in 2007. Meanwhile , his father was rehabilitated in the 1970s after Mao’s death, which strengthened his position.

On a personal level, Xi divorced his first wife to marry popular soprano Peng Liyuan, then better known than he, in 1987. For Cai Xia, former leader of the CCP and now exiled to the United States, the Chinese leader suffers from an inferiority complex, knowing he had little formal education compared to other party leaders. “That’s why he’s stubborn and dictatorial,” he wrote in a recent article in “Foreign Affairs,” an American magazine about international politics. In 2007, Xi was appointed to the standing committee of the Political Bureau, China’s top decision-making body. And five years later, he rose to the top, replacing Hu Jintao. Today, he is on the verge of becoming historic for winning three consecutive terms since Mao.

