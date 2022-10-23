ANAC opens registration for free technical English course focused on civil aviation

Image: BH Airport





The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) will hold a new edition of the course Aviation English Level 3 for Civil Aviation Professionals, according to the TRAINAIR PLUS methodology, from November 3 to December 2, 2022. Registration is free and must be made through the Training Portal by October 27. Applications by e-mail will not be accepted and places are limited to 2,000 students.

To enter, it will be necessary to take a level assessment test, the Placement Test. This preliminary test will be applied until October 28, also on the Training Portal. The candidate who obtains a grade equal to or greater than 80 points in the Placement Test will be eligible to take the course.

In case of doubts about the registration process or access to the Training Portal. Read the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document.





Offered in the distance education modality, the training aims to enable the student to know the technical vocabulary of aviation, helping him to be able to perform tasks of reading, interpreting, writing and translating aviation texts more accurately and efficient, and helping to guarantee the security of the transmitted information.

Throughout the training, topics such as Aviation Jobs, The Aircraft, Aerodrome Traffic CircuitMeteorological Conditions, Emergencies, Aviation Instruments, The Airport and Phraseology.

The Technical English course was awarded by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), for having had the largest number of participants in the world, between 2020 and 2021. The plaque with the tribute was delivered by the ICAO Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar on June 28 in Istanbul, Turkey, during the 2022 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium.

ANAC information