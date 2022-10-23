ANALYSIS: Palmeiras de Abel bets on the base and receives returns towards the Brasileirão title

Last Saturday night, Palmeiras beat Avai by 3-0, in a duel valid for the Brasileirão. One of the goals was scored by Vanderlan, who received a nice pass from Endrick. The goal signed by ‘Crias da Academia’ proves that Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff are betting on the base to secure the title – and get returns.

The game was favorable to Palmeiras from start to finish. Avaí didn’t bring any danger to Weverton’s goal, and the pieces used by Abel fit together and gave results. However, the wear and tear of the end of the season was present, especially in the second half of the first half, when Verdão cooled down the game after scoring a goal and anxiously waited for Bruno Arleu de Araújo’s whistle.

While many wondered if Alviverde would win, but not convince, behold, the Portuguese coach’s favorite cards appear: the “Crias da Academia”. In the second half, Abel promoted the entries of Vanderlan and Endrick, in addition to Gabriel Menino, a little more veteran.

The changes took effect right away, when the winger scored the team’s third goal, his first as a professional, with a pass from the greatest 16-year-old jewel ever seen in the Palestinian environs. This was proof that the Palmeiras base knows each other well, knows how to play together and enjoys it without disrespecting the proposed hierarchy.

The Palmeiras boys were increasingly free, trying to overtake the edges of the field, risking kicks from outside the area and, mainly, looking for tables between them to reach the opponent’s goal. In a match in which Mayke was not doing so well as a winger, Vanderlan’s entry became important in the offensive sector. He came to appear in the position of shirt 12 several times, including when he put the ball in the back of the net.

Endrick is a talent to be polished, but he has already shown himself to be more comfortable working among Palmeiras professionals. The boy kicked from outside the area and showed great skill in marking, giving providential carts and supporting the wall at the entrance of the opponent’s area.

The junction between the main and the “Children” makes Abel find a balance between experience, caution, and willpower, fun. This union between the best of both worlds ends up making Verdão more confident in the final stretch of the Brazilian, since it is a team that knows what’s ahead and can count on the silver of the house towards the title.