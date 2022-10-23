Anatel issues a COMMUNICATION about the IPTV signal in the country; would it be the end?

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) began its services in the late 1990s, through the enactment of Law 9,472. In this way, one of the functions of the agency is to regulate the services that are associated with the telecommunications area throughout the national territory. For example, Anatel is responsible for regulating mobile telephony services, such as the operations of telephone operators, communication through fixed telephone lines, as well as the provision of Internet and television services in general.

In this sense, IPTV services are part of the regularization responsibilities that Anatel has. But first of all, it’s important to explain what IPTV is, as many people may have heard about it but don’t know exactly what it means. Thus, the acronym means Internet Protocol Television, in English. However, the Portuguese translation is Television over Internet Protocol.

IPTV signal: how does it work?

Many people may have the notion that the IPTV service works illegally and that its days are numbered in Brazil. However, it is worth remembering that there are devices that are legal and allowed to work. On the other hand, there are indeed devices that are illegal, and Anatel may soon suspend service to those who break the law.

Generally speaking, IPTV sets make use of the IP network to deliver television content. This may seem similar to the well-known pay-TV service.

But the difference is that the delivery of television content by pay-TV takes place through an antenna. And, in addition, it is necessary that the person pays monthly to have access to the contents.

However, in the case of the IPTV signal, it is only necessary to have a connection to the Internet network and to have the device to be able to access the contents.

See more: 5G signal makes it mandatory to change the dish; Brazilians can receive a new antenna for FREE

Announcement from Anatel

According to the statement from the agency, the forecast is that, by the end of next year, 2023, illegal devices have already been located and deactivated. Thus, Anatel may use its own tools to carry out this measure. The aim is to put an end to illegal transmissions, those that go against Brazilian law.

For example, it may be the case of devices that provide access to content from paid channels for free using only the same device. This type of practice can be illegal, as they infringe the copyright of the channels that are paid.

How do you know if the device is legal?

However, if you have such a device at home and you want to know if it is legal or not, Anatel offers a service to certify in this regard. To do so, you only need to access the agency’s official website: https://bityli.com/WWlSJkoO. Through the address, it is possible to search and find out which equipment has the certification and approval of the agency.

See more: IPTV: Anatel public announcement about TV Box equipment (Smart), what can happen?