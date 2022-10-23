Anderson Conceição reveals the future at Vasco and highlights the proximity of access

The victory over Criciumathis Saturday, in São Januário, left the Vasco very close to securing access and Anderson Conceição close to renewing the contract. The defender and team captain revealed that there is a clause that guarantees the stay until December 2023, if Cruz-Maltino moves up to Serie A.

– There is a clause that allows this permanence. It is my will to continue in Vasco. The clause is, in case of access, I stay for 2023. My agent, when he negotiated my contract, put this clause and I had to pay the price that is running after. I hope things happen and I can extend my contract until next year so I can continue my work. I’m sure a new era is coming here at Vasco. I’m very excited, the people who are coming are very committed. Paulo Bracks is a guy who needs no comments. He is committed to the cause of 777 and for sure a very strong Vasco will come, with a wonderful structure and people too.

Anderson Conceição was one of the first players hired by Vasco for the current season. The defender played 48 games, all as a starter and highlighted the assembly of the squad, which is very close to achieving the goal.

– Since my presentation, I said that in every game I would give my life to honor this shirt, this club. The players who arrived this year were handpicked and the club was very successful in identifying with players who wore the shirt, embraced the cause. Technique may be lacking, but delivery, race and will are not lacking. I’m very proud of this work being successful, from the beginning with Zé Ricardo, the assembly of the squad, him calling each player, many of them saying no to Vasco, while others embraced this opportunity and gave their lives. I’m one of them. Anyone who knows me knows my affection for Vasco, how important it is for me to be here. I believe that on Thursday, with a lot of struggle and the support of the fans, we will crown this access.

Vasco is the vice-leader of Serie B, with 59 points, but can be overtaken by Grêmio, which has 58, and plays this Sunday, against Náutico, in Aflitos. The Vasco squad has a break this Sunday and will play again on Monday, when they start preparing for the access game, which will be on Thursday, against Sampaio Corrêa, in São Januário.