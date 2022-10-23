Angelina Jolie will play Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s film

posted on 10/22/2022 17:16



(credit: LUKA GONZALES)

Actress and director Angelina Jolie will play soprano Maria Callas in the film Mariathe next biopic directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín after the premiere of Spencer.

The film will review the life of Callas (1923-1977), with its lights and shadows, portraying his career as a “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic” journey from its beginnings to its last days in Paris during the 1970s.





The filmmaker does not hide the emotion that this project arouses, as it combines his “two great passions”, cinema and opera.

“Doing with Angelina, a brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift,” he added in a statement.

Likewise, the character could give Jolie a lot of joy, since the last two biopics that Larraín directed were nominated for an Oscar for their protagonists: Kristen Stewart got it last year for Spencer, based on the life of Lady Di; and Natalie Portman did the same in 2016 with jackieabout Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

In turn, the director was also nominated for the Hollywood Academy in 2012 for No, which was Chile’s first nomination for best international film.

In addition to Larraín, who will take over the direction, the project has already confirmed the hiring of Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders) to take over the script.

opera diva

Born in the USA, but of Greek origin, Maria Callas (New York, 1923) was the most important opera singer of the 20th century. Known as Divina for her soprano voice and mastery of “bel canto” and her wide vocal range and her charisma led her to star in works of all kinds, such as Carmen, Lady Macbeth and Gilda.

His career developed between America and Europe. Trained in Greece, under much pressure from her mother, and after jumping on stages in cities like Athens, Chicago and New York, she found prestige in Italy, where she made her debut at the imposing Arena in Verona.

Although the end of her career was marked by the deterioration of her voice, Callas continued to be considered the most important woman in opera and inspired the careers of Montserrat Caballé, Joan Sutherland and Leyla Gencer, among others.