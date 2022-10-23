Arctic is one step closer to accelerating greenhouse effect, scientists warn

posted on 10/23/2022 07:00



On the eve of the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP27, researchers warn that it is necessary to look carefully at the top of the planet. The Arctic, the coldest and most inhospitable area on Earth, suffers more than any other region from the effects of global warming, with accelerated melting of the frozen subsoil, the so-called permafrost. There, 1.5 trillion tons of carbon are stored, twice the amount that circulates in the atmosphere. Letting out this greenhouse gas is a risk not just to the North Pole, but to the entire Earth.

The forecasts are not good and point to a bleak future if the emission reduction targets of the Paris Agreement are not met. A study published in this month’s issue of the Annual Review of Environment and Resources shows that, by the end of the century, rapidly warming permafrost is likely to emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrialized nation, and potentially more than the biggest pollutant on the planet, the United States, has emitted since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Using more than a decade of scientific records and region-based models, the study, led by Northern Arizona University and the International Permafrost Carbon Network, predicts cumulative emissions through 2100 under low temperature, medium and high warming scenarios. “We hope that these predictions not only update information for science, but serve as new guides for policymakers who are working to stabilize the climate and avoid exceeding temperature targets,” said Ted Schuur, professor in the Department of Biology and Center for Ecosystem Science and Society and lead author of the study.

The team estimates that under a low-warming scenario — which could be achieved if the global community, by reducing fossil fuel emissions, limited the temperature rise to 2°C or less — permafrost would release 55 pentagrams (Pg) of until the end of the century, in the form of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4). If nothing is done to mitigate climate warming, however, the study predicts that the Arctic could release 232Pg of carbon in the same period.

The team’s projections go beyond previous international predictions and also consider hydrological and biogeochemical dynamics, in addition to the unique inflection points of the permafrost zone. For example, scientists are witnessing an abrupt thaw in many regions of the frozen subsurface, where rapid melting causes the earth’s surface to collapse, forming lakes or promoting other changes in surface hydrology.

Escape routes

Once previously frozen ground erodes or thins, stored carbon can enter the atmosphere through microbial respiration or methane. These rapid, non-linear changes rapidly and permanently alter the permafrost’s ability to store greenhouse gases and can shift large areas of the Arctic region from sinks to sources of CO2.

Recent estimates suggest that one-fifth of the current permafrost terrain is vulnerable to abrupt thawing. “Once permafrost carbon emissions increase in response to climate warming, as some models predict, there will be no way to stop this process,” said Roisin Commane, assistant professor of Earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University and co-author of the new study. “We may need to reduce our fossil fuel emissions much sooner than currently planned by many governments to avoid triggering potential tipping points in Earth’s climate.”

The potential to hit regional and Earth-system-wide tipping points is one reason why the history of Arctic carbon and its future security remains only partially written, the researchers said. The new study outlines nine different futures, based on how climate warming progresses and what actions global leaders take to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

“Emissions from permafrost will be a large and substantial contributor to atmospheric greenhouse gases, no matter which of the possible scenarios comes true,” says Guido Grosse, head of the Permafrost Research Section at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Potsdam, Germany. . “But there will be huge differences between the mitigation scenarios that matter for the global carbon budget,” he points out.

Reducing man-made emissions, according to Grosse, will help ensure that permafrost makes a smaller contribution to global warming, while “business as usual” will ensure that the Arctic plays a sizable role in warming and poses a bigger obstacle to that. mitigation efforts are achieved.

monitoring

As the Arctic is not regulated by any state and the geographic remoteness makes it difficult to monitor it comprehensively, the authors emphasize that international efforts to reduce emissions must take the region into account in climate goals and future actions. The study also underscores the importance of tracking changes with collaborative networks and scientific tools such as remote sensing technology.

“Remote sensing equipment can really help us see and track what’s happening with the permafrost in a physical way,” Commane said. “High-resolution sensors can see evidence of frozen ground collapse, indicate how bodies of water are changing and even how wet or frozen the soils are. But the satellites that tell us how much carbon from permafrost ends up in the atmosphere are limited, and there needs to be investment from space agencies as soon as possible.”

Schuur said his research team is also seeing evidence of rapid changes in permafrost. “The changes we are witnessing underscore the urgent need to reduce emissions and keep carbon from permafrost in the ground. This summer at my study site on Eight Mile Lake in Alaska, we saw widespread permafrost thaw following a falling winter. snowfall and carbon losses four times higher than the average in recent decades”, he says.

irreversible threshold

“The Arctic contains several delicately balanced components of the climate system that have the potential to respond to warming with globally damaging consequences. Two of these systems are the permafrost and the Greenland ice sheet. The former contains enough carbon trapped in its frozen ground to raise global temperatures by about 3°C ​​if released into the atmosphere, and the latter contains enough ice to raise global sea levels by 7.4m if it all melts. Both are very sensitive to warming and could pass an irreversible threshold, the tipping point, if local warming rates continue to rise.”

Jonathan Bamber, researcher at the Center for Glaciology at the University of Bristol in England

granary of pandemics



In addition to the potential release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as permafrost wears off, melting Arctic glaciers increase the risk of viral spillover, according to researchers at the University of Ottawa in Canada. This means that the impact of climate change could cause microorganisms to infect new hosts, making the region a hotbed of future pandemics.

Study co-authors Audrée Lemieux and Stéphane Aris-Brosou are the first to assess DNA and RNA sequencing data from the region. The team sampled Lake Hazen, the largest freshwater system in the High Arctic, to test how the risk of viral spillover is affected by runoff from glaciers. The phenomenon happens when a virus infects a new host for the first time.

“If climate change also shifts the species range of potential viral vectors and reservoirs northward, the High Arctic could become a breeding ground for emerging pandemics,” warns Aris-Brosou, an associate professor in the Department of Biology. Lemieux developed an algorithm to determine the risk of viral spillover. The results suggested that the likelihood was higher for samples taken from bulky waterways, which contain more meltwater from glaciers. As global temperatures rise, the large ice floes in this area are expected to become larger, thus increasing the possibility of new hosts becoming infected.

“As we have shown that the risk of overflow increases in the lake sediments of a lake in the Upper Arctic, an environment that is already warming faster than the rest of the world, we believe that the analysis should encourage surveillance activities to mitigate any potential effects that overflows may have. have in the future”, says Lemieux. According to Aris-Brosou, the findings may point to a scenario similar to the emergence of Ebola and Sars-CoV-2, where there is “repeated exposure to new hosts, which have no immunity to these viruses”, he highlights.

The dual effect of climate change, increasing the risk of spillover and leading to a northward shift in the species ranges, could have a dramatic consequence in the area examined. “As climate change and pandemics are reshaping the world we live in, understanding how these two processes interact has become critical,” says Aris-Brosou.