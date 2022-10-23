Arthur Elias says he will “reflect” on staying at Corinthians for 2023 | Corinthians

“For my part, I’m going to need to cool off a little, think. I’ve been working for a long time with practically no vacation. I’ll need to think about what’s best for the club, what’s best for me too. The routine I’ve been following for many years is not healthy, so it’s a time for reflection for everyone and for me too – he commented, in a conversation with the ge.

When asked if this particular reflection corresponds to the continuity of the work for 2023, Arthur Elias replied in a few words

Dejected by the surprising elimination to Boca, Arthur took responsibility for the result. The coach admitted a Corinthians below the expected level throughout the Libertadores campaign.

– Merit of the opponent. Boca are a confident team, well trained, they know what they are doing, we knew it would be difficult. Our demerit, we played very badly, we didn’t have a great competition. We were growing for the playoffs and we didn’t show it on the field. As I always do, I take responsibility for the result – he commented.

– I tried, I looked for alternatives, but you don’t always win, it’s part of it. We had opportunities to win, hence the disappointment. Some defeats can also lead some players, younger and some experienced, to reflect and evolve, as they always did in our work – she said.

Corinthians suffered the first two defeats in its history in Libertadores in this edition of 2022. In its debut, the team lost 2-1 to Deportivo Cali, who ended up advancing to the semifinals by eliminating Ferroviária in the game that complemented Saturday’s round.

The second negative result came against Boca Juniors, in a setback in which experienced athletes say they have suffered the biggest “thud” of this victorious generation of Corinthians.

– Now it’s trying to have a little time for myself, see what’s best for us to make the decision – concluded the coach of Corinthians.

