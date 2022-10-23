The advancement of artificial intelligence will impact all areas of our lives. From home cleaning to personal care. But today, a new chapter of this story gets a drawing. now the Artificial intelligence can predict the future… Have you ever thought about it? According to researchers, 99% of the time artificial intelligence was programmed to predict future situations, it turned out to be right. The good news is that the tool was not able to predict apocalyptic situations, such as the destruction of the planet or the arrival of extraterrestrial beings.

Read more: Artificial Intelligence: Technology will allow diagnoses made from the voice

Progression of Artificial Intelligence

The idea to analyze how the tool works came from researchers in Germany at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light. Scientists have developed software with artificial intelligence to be able to study how it evolved. The software used as a basis information from academic works from 1994 that also made use of artificial intelligence. In total, more than 140,000 sheets of paper were used in the research.

In this way, researchers began to request demands for the software, with the aim of making predictions about how the AI ​​system has developed over the years based on the 1994 studies.

AI answers

The software presented 99% certainty in its answers, that is, it managed to be clear about the development of artificial intelligence over the years. That’s why scientists became interested in asking questions about the real future for artificial intelligence software.

Mario Krenn, the researcher responsible for leading the studies, says that this is a new chapter in the history of AI, with the potential to solve major future questions and contribute to the development of science.

The idea is that the software can make accurate predictions about which directions researchers should go or how to use the scientific literature to further accelerate the progress of science.

Looking to the future, the hope of scientists is that artificial intelligence will contribute to advanced research suggestions, after all, the purpose of AI is to make predictions.