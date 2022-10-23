Bagnaia wins in Malaysia, but decision goes to Valencia – MotoGP News

Francesco Bagnaia did what is expected of a contender for the title: at the start, he flew from ninth place to second at the end of the first corner, he had the fall of Jorge Martin to take the lead and, at the end of an intense battle against the future teammate, Enea Bastianiniwon the Malaysian GP gives MotoGPheld this Sunday (23).

Fabio Quartararo also didn’t let it go and showed why he is the reigning champion of the premier class. 12th on the grid, he had a great race and held the momentum of Marco Bezzecchi in the final laps, completing the podium.

Francesco Bagnaia opened 23 points for Quartararo (Photo: Ducati)

The final laps, by the way, were tense, as one overtake by Bezzecchi over Quartararo would be enough to take Ducati out of a queue that has lasted 15 years without titles in MotoGP. Bastianini, in turn, also wanted to taste another victory, which would be his fifth of the year. In the end, the combination that gave Quartararo the last breath in the championship prevailed: with the third place added to the victory of Bagnaia, the difference increased to 23 points out of a possible 25. The title, therefore, will be decided in Valencia.

Álex Rins was fifth, with Jack Miller and Marc Márquez following. Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli closed the top-10

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

THE MotoGP back in two weeks, in Valencia, for the final stage of the season. O BIG PRIZE monitors all activities 2022 MotoGP World Championship.

How was the MotoGP Malaysian GP

After two bumpy races in Moto3 and Moto2, the premier class riders headed for the GP that could set the title in Bagnaia’s favour. The heat still prevailed in Sepang, even with the cloudy sky: the ambient temperature reached 32°C, with the asphalt reaching 39°C and the relative humidity in 57%. The winds were only 2 km/h.

On exiting the pits, the choice of tires was completely uniform. All wore the medium front and soft rear. It is important to say that the smaller categories suffered from a lot of wear and tear in the races, something common in Sepang.

When the red lights went out, pole pole Jorge Martín made a great start, although he was under pressure. Francesco Bagnaia was also excellent, jumping from ninth to second! Clearly wanting to decide the championship soon.

MotoGP start in Malaysia (Video: reproduction/MotoGP)

Fabio Quartararo was not far behind, he also started well: he went from 11th to sixth, just behind Franco Morbidelli. At this exact moment, Pecco would open 24 points for the current champion. The order was Martín, Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Marc Márquez and Quartararo, as he had already passed #21 — which even had a long double lap to complete.

The distance between the #89 of Pramac and the Italian of Ducati was 0s8, while Fabio was 2s1 of the leader. It is worth remembering that Bagnaia needs at least 11 points of difference to already guarantee the Worlds this weekend.

Morbidelli, who had dropped to seventh, passed Joan Mir and regained sixth place. At the end of the race, Martín continued to open. The first retirement was by Luca Marini, who retired to the pits.

And Aprilia? Well, until the first four laps, Aleix Espargaró was 15th and Maverick Viñales was 19th. Over the course of the weekend, the team suffered several mechanical problems, important to note.

Fabio Quartararo overtakes Marc Márquez in Malaysia (Video: reproduction/MotoGP)

Quartararo was also eager to take the decision to Valencia. After a lot of pressure, he overtook Marc Márquez for fourth place, but soon got the change. Still, laps later, the Frenchman returned to fourth place.

Martín didn’t care and was very conscious in the lead. His lead was already over 1s2. Further back, the first takedown was by Tetsuta Nagashima.

Fabio couldn’t get close to Bastianini. Gresini’s #23 was more than 4s ahead and seemed to be sparing Pecco a fiercer blow. But the surprise came on the next lap: Martín went to the ground and retired, clearing the situation for winning the title.

Quartararo was third, that is, under these conditions, the title would still go to Valencia. Bastianini maintained a great lead of 3s to #20 and was 0s3 of Bagnaia. The Yamaha rider’s threat was from Marco Bezzecchi, a Ducati immediately behind, in fourth position.

Martín crashes in Malaysia (Photo: reproduction/MotoGP)

With 12 laps to go, the fight was the same. Enea managed to lower Pecco’s lead to 0s197, while Fabio followed more than 3s behind. The plus point for ‘El Diablo’ was the distance to Bezzecchi, which was over 1s at that time.

Bastianini then took the lead on the main straight, after a lot of ‘cooking’ the blow. The Turin driver opened 0s2, while Pecco tried to regain the lead. Quartararo was third. The VR46’s #72 continued to approach, it was 0s8 behind the Frenchman.

Looking at the middle, Márquez was losing performance with Honda. He dropped to seventh after being overtaken by the two Suzuki bikes.

Pecco looked eager to return to the lead. He reduced the distance to just 0s096, while making the best first sector of the race. At the same time, Bezzecchi was just 0s367 behind Quartararo. Two Ducati in front, one in back: tough life for the #20.

It was then, with 7 turns to go, that Bagnaia regained first position. Bastianini dropped to second place, while Fabio looked faster as he scored the best first sector and dropped to 1.8s off the leader. He also increased his lead: he opened 1s219 of Bezzecchi. It was the reality of the race with five laps to go.

Bagnaia and Quartararo at the end of the Malaysian GP (Video: reproduction/MotoGP)

Tension was visible in the teams. With three laps to go, Fabio was 1s8 off the leader and Bezzecchi didn’t seem to make it. Even so, the scenario is extremely favorable to Pecco, who goes 23 points ahead of Valencia.

And so ended the race in Sepang. No title, but with a phenomenal advantage for Bagnaia to be champion in the last stage of the season.

MotoGP 2022, Malaysian GP, ​​Sepang, Racing:

1 F BAGNAIA Ducati 40min14s332 20 laps two AND BASTIANINI Gresini Ducati +0.270 3 F FOURTH Yamaha +2,773 4 M BEZZECCHI VR46 Ducati +5,446 5 TO KIDNEYS suzuki +11,923 6 J MILLER Ducati +13,472 7 MÁRQUEZ Honda +14,304 8 B BINDER KTM +16,805 9 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati +18,358 10 THE ESPARGARO Aprilia +21,691 11 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha +23,235 12 C CRUTCHLOW Yamaha RNF +24,641 13 M OLIVEIRA KTM +24,918 14 P ESPARGARÓ Honda +25,586 15 R FERNÁNDEZ Tech3 KTM +27,039 16 M VIÑALES Aprilia +30,427 17 MARQUEZ Honda LCR +33,322 18 R GARDNER Tech3 KTM +33,691 19 J MIR suzuki +41,838 20 D BINDER Yamaha RNF abandoned 21 F DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Ducati abandoned 22 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati abandoned 23 T NAGASHIMA Honda abandoned 24 L MARINI VR46 Ducati abandoned

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.