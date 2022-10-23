Bandit » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Josh Duhamel Is One Of The Most Charming Bank Robbers You’ll Meet Bandit. Based on a true story, the film chronicles the life of Gilbert Galvan Jr., a Michigan prison escapee who comes to Canada and has a gift for robbing banks, setting the country’s record for robbing 59 banks before he was captured.

Alongside Duhamel, the cast of Bandit includes Elisha Cuthbert, Mel Gibson, Nestor Carbonell, Swen Temmell and Keith Arthur Bolden.

In anticipation of the film’s release, he spoke exclusively with stars Josh Duhamel and Elisha Cuthbert to discuss Bandithis hilarious memories of the set, delving into the various guises of Galvan Jr. and much more.

Screen Rant: How are you two doing?

Elisha Cuthbert: We’re having fun, doing these interviews, we’re remembering so many things on set and the funny antics, oh man.

Josh Duhamel: There was a moment when I was walking out of this bank, and I was in this firefighter costume, and it was 100 degrees in Thomasville, Georgia.

Elisha Cuthbert: He was sweating profusely.

Josh Duhamel: Just sweating a lot, and she has to pretend she’s turned on by what I just did, so she has to kiss me. I remember after they said, “Cut,” she looked at her makeup artist and went [retches]. [Laughs]

Elisha Cuthbert: I said, “Not a lot of the female leads you’ve worked with have likely done that, I apologize.” [Laughs]

Josh Duhamel: I was like, “Oh my God, I’ve never felt less attractive in my life.” [Laughs]

That’s very hysterical, that’s the great thing about these interviews, it’s looking back on the fun of the production. So I have to say, Bandit it was an absolute blast. I didn’t know what to expect, and I really enjoyed the movie a lot. Elisha, I’ll start with you, and then Josh, what about the movie that really piqued their interest in wanting to be a part of it?

Elisha Cuthbert: Well, the script was really interesting, and then diving into the actual research of everything was obviously a true story, which surprised me. I had no idea about Gilbert, so going through all the interviews he did, and being Canadian, and everything happening in Canada was super intriguing to me. To play a real person, a real-life person, I hadn’t been able to do that, so that was another layer. But it was the script that was fantastic, and working with this guy, obviously, he’s amazing. We had so much fun.

Josh Duhamel: Well, I’ve known her for a long time, and I always thought she was just a bada– so it was perfect. We just had the best month and a half.

Fantastic. So even though you’ve known each other for a while, what was it like developing your characters’ specific relationship with each other?

Josh Duhamel: Well, there wasn’t a lot of that, because she’s actually a really easy person to get along with. I’m not just saying this because she’s sitting right here, it was super easy. There’s no affectation, there’s nothing, she shows up, she’s great in scenes, easy to connect with and funny, and I felt like I could throw anything at her, and she’d come back with something better. That part was really, really fun, I was really drawn to the characters that I was able to incorporate into these disguises he wore. All those things, it looked like it would be a really fun movie to make. And, it was a movie that had real pathos, I felt like that’s why I wanted to do it, you just read something, you wake up to it, or you don’t, and I woke up to that, and I’m so glad Allan Ungar created a film that we are very happy with.

Did you have a favorite fake character to play out of all the ones you have in this montage?

Josh Duhamel: You know, you put these things on, and we did some makeup tests beforehand, so we kind of knew what we were going to wear. But until they put on that nose, and it’s all done, and the mustache or the beard or the hat and the wig or the suit, something changes you. There’s something that happens when your voice changes a little, or you have a lisp, or you have an accent, or you have a limp. I don’t know, it’s something that happens, at least to me, and it was a lot of fun, because I’d sit there for an hour while they were doing it, and I’d look at myself and be like, clearly French, he wasn’t French in the script. . But it was these fun people that kind of popped up, bubbled to the surface as you got into those guises.

So Elisha, I don’t remember you spending a lot of screen time with Josh in disguise, out of his firefighter suit.

Elisha Cuthbert: Which was clearly my favorite. [Laughs]

It sure looks like it did!

Elisha Cuthbert: But yeah, it was funny to see, even when you walked into the hair and makeup trailer, all the prosthetics were neatly placed on these boards in the front.

Josh Duhamel: Like, styrofoam head mannequins.

Elisha Cuthbert: Yeah, so I kind of got to see every day when I would go into hair and makeup, all of his identities, but then see — there were a lot of times where I would just go and watch. I may not have been in the scene, per se, maybe at the end of the day, but I was definitely checking out some of those funnier scenes and I just couldn’t believe how fun it all looked, and how he was bringing Gilbert to live this way. really fun and charismatic. You couldn’t take your eyes off him on screen, it’s a great performance by Josh.

Josh Duhamel: You know what else we’d do is I’d sit there after work, sometimes we’d finish the day, and I’d still have this full outfit on. I was like, “No, no, I’m going to leave it. I’ll take it, I’ll bring the wardrobe back tomorrow.” I just walked around Thomasville, Georgia, like any character I was that day, and it was so much fun. I would walk into restaurants that I frequented, like, across the street from where I live, they knew me, I was there almost every day, and I walk in with this outfit and this outfit, and they had no idea. I would leave, and they never knew, it was so much fun.

That’s a true testament to the hair and makeup as much as you.

Josh Duhamel: I could have robbed a bank, actually, and no one would know. [Chuckles]

Bandit Synopsis

In 1985, Gilbert Galvan Jr (Josh Duhamel), a charming career criminal, escapes from an American prison in Michigan and crosses the border into Canada, where he assumes the identity of Robert Whiteman. After falling in love with Andrea (Elisha Cuthbert), a caring social worker he cannot support, he begins robbing banks and discovers that he is exceptionally good at it.

Under the guise of a security analyst, Robert begins flying across the country robbing several cities in one day, eventually catching the attention of national news outlets who dub him The Flying Bandit. Addicted to the rush and money that his double life provides, Robert ends up turning to loan shark and reputed gangster Tommy Kay (Mel Gibson) in search of greater opportunities. But with Robert’s notoriety growing in record time, he’s put in the direct crosshairs of a ruthless detective (Nestor Carbonell) who will stop at nothing to bring him down.

