Bangs: Anne Hathaway’s haircut is back from the 2000s trend – 23/09/2022

It was only Anne Hathaway showing up with the same look as her iconic character, Andy Sachs, from “The Devil Wears Prada”, at the last New York Fashion Week, for the internet to go wild.

In addition to all the buzz generated by rescuing the memory of one of the most beloved films of all time, the return of the fringe, which became a trademark of the journalist of the magazine “Runway”, and marked a period of the 2000s, made a a lot of people want to renew the look. Is it for you?

“The fringe used by Anne Hathaway in the classic “The Devil Wears Prada” is a great option because it suits all hair sizes, from the shortest to the longest. horse or bun, for example”, says hairstylist Rudi Werner, from Rio de Janeiro.

copy the look

To reproduce the look, Rudi Werner teaches: “The base of the cut is the rounded effect on the sides, which shapes the face. In the center of the face, the fringe is shorter, while the sides are more elongated”. Styling is also facilitated by this cut model, which can be tossed aside or finished with clips and other accessories, as it looks lighter and longer.

The good news is that there are bangs for everyone: shaggy, drape, brigitte, straight, diagonal, curly? “The fringes and the peaks are really making a comeback”, says “Dougllas Dias, ambassador of Wella Professionals Brazil. How to choose yours? “You have to respect the amount of hair and face shape”, he observes.

hairdryer and brush

In the hairstylist’s opinion, the fringe cut can be compared to a short cut. “It’s quite a change, mainly because it’s right in front of the face. But it’s an alternative if you want a makeover but don’t intend to remove the length, for example.” Douglas guarantees that bangs are no hassle — as long as you know how to use a hairdryer and brush. “The fringe needs to be dry, down, with a suitable product.”

He says that many women who cut their bangs soon get stuck. And this is indeed a possibility. Just apply an ointment and put it behind the ear or even disappear with accessories. But it is a fact that the fringe rejuvenates, leaves the look elegant or even gives an extra charm in a high ponytail or bun. “It’s a great choice to match the new color trend coming for summer 2023, warmer and monochromatic, global coloring in place of so many lights”, he adds.

Retelling of the 2000s

Hair with that not-too-planned look is in. O shaggy hair, layered cut with bangs, is an ideal trend for those who have thinner strands and want more volume. “That 1980s cut, thinned out in layers, is also back,” says Douglas.

And there’s still mullet hair, which was once the choice of Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, and which was on Demi Lovato’s head at Rock in Rio. “On social media, we already see many indie-girls, tired of long bobs, showing the same subversive look as their muses.

The shape that made the heads of motorcyclists and rockers in the 1980s is back”, says hairstylist Kleber Rodrig, from the CKamura Rio salon. This new mullet has been revamped. The sides are now more layered and more disconnected, creating a messy, less dramatic effect, allowing the hair to be styled on a day-to-day basis with pomades and waxes,” he says.

Douglas agrees that practicality sets the tone. “Fringes, in general, ask for cuts every three months, to keep the shape. Today, nothing needs to be perfect. The style is more rotten, people are more detached, they make babyliss in three strands and they are ready, the curly ones play the side bangs?” he says. So, you can even face the fringe.