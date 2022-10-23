Barroca evaluates Bahia’s performance in a draw with Vila Nova



Source: Rafael Machaddo / EC Bahia

Bahia came close to winning access this Saturday (22). With the defeats of three competitors, the tricolor team only needed to beat Vila Nova, but only drew 1-1.

In an interview after the match, coach Eduardo Barroca spoke about the performance of his players during the 90 minutes played at Fonte Nova. He also talked about topics such as the commitment of the squad, suspension of Daniel and André on the bench.

Game review

“In my opinion, Bahia had control of the game for the ball. The Vila Nova team came very closed, we were very concerned about not giving opportunities to counterattack. We arrived a lot in the final third of the field, a lot from the sides, mainly from the side of Jacaré and Luiz Henrique, but we couldn’t break their block in the first half”.

“We came back for the second half and conceded a goal very early. From that moment on, you need to make decisions, take risks. We went up, created opportunities and tied. We had opportunities to win. It is evident that we had the expectation of repaying the support that the fans gave us, but I leave with the conviction that we need to have another very good week, as we have been doing”.

Team committed to the club

“This group seems to me to be very committed to the club and I’m sure we will have a great week to play a great game against Guarani”.

Yellow card that suspended Daniel

“I was quite upset about Daniel’s card. In my opinion, a game like this, a referee with the experience that Mendonça has, we know how important Daniel is. It wasn’t such an important move, I think I could manage the game differently.”

Marcinho as a starter and André on the bench

“(André) One minute into the game (against Grêmio) he suffered a strong blow to the head and then had a great indication of a muscle injury in the thigh. Marcinho entered the game and in my view he did well against Grêmio. Afterwards, André doesn’t do practically the whole week of training, he misses two or three training sessions. On Thursday he trained partially and on the eve of the game, when we don’t give a load, he trained fully. He is a player who was at risk on the field. I brought it for the importance of the game. If we were halfway through the competition, it sure wouldn’t be listed. But we are at an important moment. He is a player who was at physical risk and started very well. Let’s take a look to see how the week goes, his recovery, the comparison with Marcinho, to make the choice”.