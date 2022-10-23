Beautiful romance series with Zoe Saldaña is the most watched on Netflix right now

fresh start is a drama and romance miniseries by Netflix that just arrived and is already making the biggest hit among subscribers. That’s because it is starred by Zoe Saldana, famous for doing Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar.

A lot of people have already been running to watch and are loving it, so much so that it is in the first place of the most watched series on the platform today.

In the series, Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldana), an American student who is doing an exchange program in Italy. When Amy meets Lino, a Sicilian chef, the two fall in love immediately.

The idea of ​​the production is to follow the couple’s life over the years, including several key moments in the lives of Amy and Lino, such as their marriage and the birth of their first child. At first, the relationship between the two is passionate, despite cultural differences and the hurricane of emotions that almost every couple faces, it is a journey full of happy and humorous moments.

The situation complicates when Lino faces health problems that threaten the couple’s future. The two families come together to create a support network that is able to overcome the boundaries that exist between them.

