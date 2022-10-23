Benfica SC Braga Women’s Volleyball Championship

GAME SUMMARY

THE Benfica women’s volleyball team add and follow. On the 4th round of the 1st stage of the National Championship, at Pavilhão n.º 2 da Luz, SC Braga was defeated by 3-0.

With only victories in this edition of the National Championship, the eagles, who could not count on Letícia Bonardi due to physical problems, entered the 1st set of departure. SC Braga tried to keep their balance, but four aces from Alice Clemente and a strong attack next to the net moved the score from 6-5 to 13-5. comfortable in the gameBenfica kept the service effectiveness and the hit in the reception and in the shot. O 1st set ended up with 25-15 for those of Light.

O 2nd set gave much more work to those commanded by Nuno Brites. At Braga started better, distanced themselves and forced Benfica to walk a large part of the partial behind the result. Playing in front of their fans, the incarnate went to seek strength to consummate the turnaround and win the 2nd set of the meeting, for 25-23.

The initialed performance in the previous partial allowed SC Braga to cherish hopes for the 3rd set. A somewhat uncharacteristic start, with a dot here, dot there, without any of the sets taking the lead in the result. From 10-10, the game changed. SC Braga moved away, Benfica went to get the result and turned around. THE departure was emotional and the eagles extended the lead to 22-18. Everything seemed resolved, but the minhotas approached and scared him. However, the incarnate did not tremble and closed the 3rd set in 25-22 and the game in 3-0.

Four games and four triumphs in the National Championship, leadership with 12 points in the standings and then a trip to Vitória de Guimarães’ house.