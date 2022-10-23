Between boos and applause, Bolsonaro watches Palmeiras game – 10/22/2022 – Esporte

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was at Allianz Parque on Saturday night (22). He watched Palmeiras’ 3-0 victory over Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship.

Bolsonaro watched the game alongside the club’s president, Leila Pereira, in the box. Applauded and called a “myth” by the crowd, he was cursed by another. The organized crowd Mancha Alviverde, the biggest in Palmeiras, made an offensive chorus against the politician at halftime and it was possible to hear it on the broadcast of the Premiere channel, from Grupo Globo.

Bolsonaro’s presence in stadiums is common. In 2018 he lifted, along with team players, the Brazilian champion trophy. He did the same with the Brazilian team at the 2019 Copa América at Maracanã. The President of the Republic has a collection of shirts from Brazilian football teams and has already been photographed with several of them. Some pirates.

This Saturday, he won one with the number 22, the same as his candidacy for reelection.

Bolsonaro, who claims to be from Palmeiras, has greater affinity with the Flamengo board. According to blogger Rodrigo Mattos, from Uol, Rodolfo Landim, the club’s representative, negotiated with Bolsonaro the transfer of land in Rio de Janeiro for the construction of a stadium for the team.