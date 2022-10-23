Bia and Danilina beat favorites and go to WTA Finals

Guadalajara (Mexico) – Beatriz Haddad Maia wrote this Saturday another historic chapter in her incredible season. By advancing to the Guadalajara WTA 1000 final, she and Kazakh partnership Anna Danilina secured a presence at the WTA Finals, which kicks off in 10 days in Fort Worth and will bring together the top eight duos of the 2022 season.

This will be the first time that a Brazilian tennis player will compete in the closing tournament of the season, a competition that started to be played in 1972, therefore already within the Professional Era. In the men’s, Gustavo Kuerten reached the Finals in singles, becoming champion in 2000, while the doubles Carlos Kirmayr, Cássio Motta preceded Guga, followed by Jaime Oncins, Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares also in doubles.

To complete the great moment, Bia and Danilina defeated this Saturday the best of the year, the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, to whom they had lost the title of the Australian Open, in January. Saturday’s remarkable victory over the Wimbledon and US Open champions was 6/2, 5/7 and 10-7.

The Brazilian left-hander and the Kazakh woman started the week in ninth place in the race for the Finals, 405 points behind Australian Ellen Perez and North American Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who then closed the top 8. Perez and Melichar fell in the octaves and received 105 points. The spot in the final in Mexico yields 585 points to Bia and Danilina, which mathematically classifies the duo for Fort Worth.

A win *AND* a ticket to Fort Worth! 🎟 Haddad Maia and Danilina clinch the win over [1] Siniakova/Krejcikova, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 in Guadalajara!#GDLOPENAKRON pic.twitter.com/tQYAZEIrji — wta (@WTA) October 22, 2022

And the title of Guadalajara could be Brazilian, if Luísa Stefani and Australian Storm Sanders defeat Chinese Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang on Saturday night. The departure is scheduled for 23:00 (Brasília time).

spectacular performance

Bia and Danilina had already beaten Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, previously qualified for the Finals, on Friday. And the challenge of finding the Czechs was great. After all, Krejcikova and Siniakova have been working together since 2013, have won six Grand Slam trophies and are the current Olympic and Finals champions.

But the first set of Bia’s duo was practically flawless. In addition to being very focused with the serve in favor, taking advantage of the chances next to the net, the returns were accurate and caused difficulty for the opponents. The first break came in the second game, after a nervous start in which they saved two break-points. The tension changed sides and, with 2/5, the Czechs allowed 15-40 with low use of the first serve.

Experienced, Krejicikova and Siniakova cut the errors, despite the always long games, and managed to win the ‘decisive point’ of the third game. At 4-3, Siniakova went into service and again felt uncomfortable. At the time of ’40 -40 ‘, he committed a double fault and gave the tie. Bia was brilliant on the serve and turned to 5/4, but Danilina was tense, made bad choices and a double fault at the ‘decisive point’ to give the Czechs 6/5, who closed in after.

The 10-point tie-break that defined the match started very well for Bia and Danilina, who jumped to 4-0 and 5-1. In the Brazilian’s serve, a point and an error for each side led to 6-3. Danilina served with 7-4 and Krejcikova missed an easy volley. Finally, a magnificent return from Kazakh made it 9-5. Bia served 9-6 and a long return from Krejcikova put an end to the task.

26-year-old from São Paulo, Bia is currently 18th in the WTA singles ranking and is already guaranteed to be 14th in the doubles. She will be 13th if Sanders stops in the semifinals.