Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt: Who’s Leading the Race for UK Prime Minister | World

Boris Johnson needs to get enough support on Sunday to make a surprising comeback as British prime minister. Prominent figures and possible supporters of his have rallied around Rishi Sunak, the former minister who sparked a ministerial rebellion against Johnson.

Following the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday (20), a race began to seek support to run for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. By the rules of the next internal election, to be a candidate you must be nominated by at least 100 MPs from the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British chamber. (Understand better how the vote will be at the end of this report)

According to the BBC’s count at 10:30 am, the number of supporters for each possible candidate was as follows:

Rishi Sunak – 145

Boris Johnson – 56

Penny Mordaunt – 23

The party has 357 members in parliament, but only 224 have declared public support for potential candidates. Only Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have openly said they are interested in running for the seat.

Sunak, the country’s 42-year-old former finance minister, confirmed on Sunday that he would enter the competition to replace Liz Truss, vowing to tackle the country’s “deep economic crisis” with “integrity, professionalism and responsibility”.

“I want to fix our economy,” Sunak said.

Sunak came in second in the previous election, in September, to replace Boris Johnson and which gave Truss the victory. Mordaunt came in third.

Possible return of Boris Johnson

The former prime minister returned early from the Caribbean, where he was on vacation, to try to secure the support of 100 lawmakers and become a possible candidate.

Johnson’s supporters say he secured that number, but that many are keeping silent because they still have government jobs.

When he was elected in 2019, he was supported by different factions of the party. This time, however, many previous supporters have told Johnson he should step aside and that the country needs stability after Truss’ chaotic six weeks in power, which has sent financial markets into turmoil.

Johnson is also still facing a Privilege Committee investigation into whether he lied to Parliament about Downing Street parties during the Covid-19 lockdown. He may be forced to resign or be suspended from office if he is found guilty.

“This is not the time for Boris style,” Steve Baker, an influential lawmaker on the party’s right, told Britain’s Sky News network. “I’m afraid the problem is because of the privilege vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster.”

Rishi Sunak, Indian-born leader

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak came in second in September's race for leader of the Conservative Party in the UK

If chosen, Sunak would be the first Indian-born prime minister of the United Kingdom. His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from the former British colonies came to help rebuild the country after World War II.

After graduating from Oxford University, he later went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

Sunak first came to national attention when, at 39, he became finance minister under Johnson once the pandemic hit Britain, developing a license scheme to support millions of people through multiple lockdowns.

“I served as a chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the most difficult times,” Sunak said in a statement on Sunday. “The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choice – are phenomenal.”

Despite polls showing that Sunak is more popular in the country, he remains deeply unpopular with much of the party affiliation after he was blamed for toppling Johnson.

Who is Rishi Sunak

Penny Mordaunt tries again

The Minister of International Trade, Penny Mordaunt, during the campaign in the previous election for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

In the previous election, which Truss won, Penny Mordaunt came in third. She was the first to announce that she would try to run again. Despite only having the declared support of a few deputies, she said she was still in the race to win.

“I’m very confident about the progress we’re making. I tell you guys I’m in it to win,” Mordaunt said in an interview.

A former Secretary of Defense, Mordaunt was a passionate advocate of leaving the European Union. Mordaunt won praise for her performance in parliament on Monday, as she defended the government even as she reversed most of her policies.

One MP described Mordaunt as having “broad appeal”, referring to his ability to find friends in the party’s various tribes. If she doesn’t get at least 100 supporters, she won’t even enter the race.

Internal election process

Britain’s Liz Truss resigned as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday (20), reopening elections for the post. The last election had been set just over a month ago, on September 5th.

To choose who will replace her, an internal vote will be taken by the leadership among the members of the Conservative Party. As they are the majority of the British Parliament, they are the ones who define who will be the prime minister.

Unlike the process to replace Boris Johnson, which took around three months, the new leader of the British government will be defined much more quickly, being announced until the 28th of October. See the rules below: