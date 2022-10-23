Brad Pitt would be dating Emily Ratajkowski

According to the magazine “In Touch Weekly” Brad Pitt and the newly single Emily Ratajkowski are about to go public with their secret relationship, and in the publication’s opinion, they have everything to ‘dethrone Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as the new ‘Golden couple of Hollywood’, after allegations that Angelina Jolie’s ex and the supermodel are “dating secretly”.

Read+: Angelina Jolie supports Maddox’s interest in guns

The tabloid claims that Brad and Emily have known each other for some time, since the actor was ‘impressed’ by her, at the Oscars party of Vanity Fair magazine, in 2020. Now that she called off her wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard after rumors of betrayal, Pitt took the opportunity to approach her.

A source from In Touch commented: “Brad had a crush on Emily ever since he saw her (…) They weren’t in a private area or anything, but chatted with friends. Obviously, she was off limits back then,” the insider noted, adding that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in 2018 and share 1-year-old son Sylvester.

Read+: Brad Pitt reaches settlement in New Orleans lawsuit

“Brad made his move… He asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute and the way she saw him, what did she have to lose?” the source noted.

The magazine also claims that it questioned a representative of the actor, and he denied the romance speculation, but the tabloid is betting that they will appear together at some point.

Rumors began to circulate amid speculation that the FBI should not reopen the assault case against the actor.

Read +: Brad Pitt fights with Angelina Jolie for custody of the children

According to the newspaper “The New York Post”, the authorities examined all available information and the statute of limitations expired a long time ago: “They took into account all of Angelina’s accusations at the time, but no charges were filed. The FBI has conducted a comprehensive investigation into the incident and there is no possibility of reopening the case. It’s all part of a deliberate campaign to discredit Brad,” a friend of the actor told the publication.

The friend drew attention to the fact that despite Jolie’s repeated citations of information from the FBI investigation into her ongoing custody battle with Pitt, a judge still granted him joint custody of their children.

Read+: Brad Pitt opens up about depression and alcoholism

“Angelina’s allegations have been raised in at least two different courts: first, during an extended custody trial, and second, after the plane incident. No charges have been filed, and Brad has received joint custody since Jolie filed for separation in September 2016,” the source said.

This week, photos were revealed of the injuries that Angelina Jolie would have suffered after a physical fight with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, aboard a private plane, in September 2016, when the couple was traveling with their children from Nice, France, for the United States.

The Page Six column had access to the images that the actress sent to the FBI. In the photos, Jolie showed the injuries she suffered inside the plane’s bathroom, on her hands. [como uma queimadura]in the elbow and in the back, when he tried to control Brad Pitt.

In FBI documents, she claimed the actor “grabbed her by the head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,” “shaken her, pushed her against the bathroom wall, and yelled at her, ‘You’re tearing this family apart.

Read+: Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt lies

She further noted that two of her youngest children (whose names were redacted in the report) were outside the door crying and asked, ‘Are you okay, Mommy? . She’s crazy,’” the report reads, adding that Angelina said the actor had been drinking throughout the trip.

According to Jolie, that comment caused one of her children – possibly Maddox – to yell at Brad Pitt: “[O problema] It’s not her, it’s you.”

“What he said infuriated Pitt, who attacked his son, so Angelina tried to stop him by strangling him by the neck, and he tried to escape by throwing himself backwards and pushing her against the armchairs. [do avião] behind them.” states the indictment document.

Included in the report are black and white photocopies of the photos, as well as handwritten pages provided by Jolie, allegedly also written by her children, containing descriptions of the incident.

After arriving in Los Angeles, the couple allegedly got into another physical altercation and she alleged that Pitt prevented her and the children from disembarking for 20 minutes, notes Page Six, stating that neither of them wanted to press charges.

“All parties agreed that no criminal charges would be brought in this case due to various factors,” the report reads.

In April, Angelina Jolie requested the investigation report, anonymously, to find out why Pitt was never charged. Sources close to Pitt told the Page Six column that the two sides had the same report for nearly six years, adding that Angelina was now using them for a media stunt as they discussed custody of their children.

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!