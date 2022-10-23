Brains! Here are our picks for the best zombie movies to stream right now.

For many people, the zombie is perhaps the scariest monster of all. Used to be a living human being who is now dead but still walking around and wanting to bite hard into anything alive. The film versions, first created by George A. Romero in Night of the Living Dead, are what most people think of when they think of zombies. But what are the best zombie movies to watch during the Halloween season, or any other season?

Believe it or not, it’s hard to pick the best ones, but we’ve managed to narrow our list down to the top 10, with a few extra honorable mentions. Here are our picks for the best zombie movies to stream. One thing we’ll mention beforehand: The original 1978 version of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead is currently not available to stream, rent or purchase in digital format due to licensing restrictions. Otherwise, it would definitely be on this list.

The best zombie movies

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

While there were movies released before 1968 that had some sort of undead monster, co-writer and director George A. Romero came up with what most people identify as a zombie with this standalone film. Set in southwestern Pennsylvania, it focuses on a small group of people who are trying to stop the undead from entering a small farmhouse. The movie still has an almost scientific reason for the resurrection of the dead. There are still some pretty scary moments in this black and white film, and the ending isn’t exactly heartwarming. (Fun fact: the word “zombie” is never mentioned in the movie, which is something The Walking Dead TV show also doesn’t mention.) There was a color remake of the movie in the 1990s, but it’s not that scary.

Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video gives you access to thousands of movies and TV shows for streaming. This includes great original series and movies like The Boys and The Tomorrow War. You can also subscribe to other premium services on Amazon Prime Video.

Day of the Dead

Romero made several zombie films after the original Night of the Living Dead. As the best of sequels, the original 1978 version of Dawn of the Dead, not available for purchase or digital streaming, will have to do with its third film Day of the Dead. It’s still a good movie, set some time later in Romero’s zombie apocalypse. Some of the last remaining humans are in an underground bunker and are trying to cure this zombie plague, or at least train them not to bite humans. The conflict between science and the military is an old one, but it is put to good use in this film.

Return of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead co-writer John A. Russo is credited with co-writing the story for this 1985 film. However, the final screenplay was written by its director Dan O’Bannon and takes a comedic tone. to the material, as a group of ordinary people have to deal with the undead after a chemical spill revives the dead bodies in a cemetery. Makeup effects are scary and funny. Oh, and this is the first zombie movie to show that the undead prefer to eat human “brains”.

undead

Long before he started making The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, Peter Jackson directed low-budget horror films in New Zealand. This movie (aka Braindead) is from 1993 and is about a boy and his mother. The boy finds a girlfriend, but his mother finds a rabid monkey who turns her into a zombie. It has some comedic elements, but the movie is also full of some very gory makeup effects.

28 days later

Yes, yes, we know. This is not “technically” a zombie movie, but people infected with this “rabies virus” certainly act like zombies. The film, directed by Danny Boyle, mainly shows the post-infection results of this virus four weeks after the first outbreak. Cillian Murphy plays the main character, a man who wakes up from a coma to find London almost completely deserted, save for a few remaining uninfected humans and tons of victims of the rabies virus who want to spill their blood on them. The film uses some shaky footage at times to solid effect, and for the first time, the film has a semi-hopeful ending. A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is almost as good as the original.

HBO Max HBO Max is your home for movies and TV shows made by Warner Bros. like The Lord of the Rings, DC Comics superheroes and more. It’s also home to new and original movies and shows available nowhere else.

Shawn of the Dead

Director Edgar Wright and co-writer and star Simon Pegg may have made the perfect zombie comedy. All Pegg’s character Shawn wants to do is go to the pub every night, get drunk and play video games, but his girlfriend decides she wants to break up with him after too many missed dates. Unfortunately, the breakup comes just before the zombie apocalypse hits, and now Shawn must rescue his girlfriend, mother, and remaining friends. Wright and Pegg clearly love Romero’s zombie universe, and we thought this movie would fit right in with these older films, even with the comedic element.

Peacock NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service offers many great movies and TV shows to stream on demand, as well as live news and sports. Best of all, you can watch a lot of content for free or watch it all with a paid subscription starting at just $4.99 a month.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Remakes are almost never as good as the original, so it’s very unusual to have one on this list. Director Zack Snyder (in his feature debut) and screenwriter James Gunn (who later helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy films) took the basic premise of George Romero’s original film (people trapped in a mall surrounded by zombies) and basically turned into a full-length action movie thanks to the decision to use fast-moving undead attackers. It’s paced, funny in places, and like many movies on this list of best zombie movies, it doesn’t have the happiest ending.

zombieland

Here’s another full-length zombie comedy movie that’s on our list. It is also one of the few that has great acting star power. Jesse Eisenberg’s characters Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin find themselves on the road a few months after a zombie apocalypse and try to keep moving and stay alive as they cross America. The film does a bit of fun with the typical zombie movie tropes and has one of the best cameos in movie history. A sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, reunited the main cast, but it’s not nearly as good.

World War Z

The biggest budget zombie movie of all time also has one of the biggest box office stars Brad Pitt in his lead role. He is a former US problem solver who is now just a family man. When an outbreak of fast-moving zombies suddenly hits the world, he returns to his old job at the UN to travel around the world trying to find a cure. The sequences where hordes of zombies literally create living ladders to walk through walls are impressive, but the final third of the film, where Pitt’s character tests a possible solution, is even more tense and terrifying. A word of warning: if you read the book this movie is based on, don’t look for too many similarities.

train to Busan

Leave it to a South Korean filmmaker to create a zombie movie that is fun and yet different from the crowd. This 2016 film is about family as a father tries to reconnect and then protect his daughter on a speeding train to Busan. This train, however, is filling up with zombies. This movie has some cool chase sequences with the fast-moving undead, and the ending might make you really cry. There’s a sequel to this movie that you can check out if you want, Peninsula, but it’s mostly about action and not so much emotion.

Best Zombie Movies – Honorable Mentions There are even more great zombie movies that didn’t make our top 10 list. Hot bodies – A YA zombie love story? Yes, and it’s really really good. (Free to stream on Amazon Freevee)

– A YA zombie love story? Yes, and it’s really really good. (Free to stream on Amazon Freevee) Maggie – Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a very different role, plays a father trying to take care of his daughter, who is slowly turning into a zombie. (Amazon Prime Video)

– Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a very different role, plays a father trying to take care of his daughter, who is slowly turning into a zombie. (Amazon Prime Video) The girl with all the gifts – In a future where people are turned “starved” by a fungus, an infected young woman may be humanity’s last hope. (Free to stream on Voodoo)

– In a future where people are turned “starved” by a fungus, an infected young woman may be humanity’s last hope. (Free to stream on Voodoo) Pride and Prejudice and Zombies – A genre mashup with classic Jane Austin romantic drama mixed with some zombies for flavor (Starz)

– A genre mashup with classic Jane Austin romantic drama mixed with some zombies for flavor (Starz) resident Evil – It’s not very faithful to the source material, but the first of several movies based on Capcom’s video game franchise is still a fun watch for zombie movie fans. (Netflix)

– It’s not very faithful to the source material, but the first of several movies based on Capcom’s video game franchise is still a fun watch for zombie movie fans. (Netflix) a cut of the dead – This Japanese movie starts out as a zombie movie with no visible edit cuts, then turns into something different. (shudder)