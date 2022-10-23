Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is already heading towards a huge success

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is arguably the biggest game release of the month and one of this year’s top titles. While the game’s campaign is already available in early access, early stats show that Activision’s game should be a big success.

As you know, the Modern Warfare II campaign has been available in early access since this week for some players. Just pre-order the game to gain access to all solo mode missions while waiting for its official release, still scheduled for October 28. And according to the first statistics obtained via Steam, everything indicates that the game will be a real success.

When we analyzed the first numbers provided by Steam, the peak of players in the first 24 hours it was from 94,655, although the weekend is not over yet. When you look at the stats for past Call of Duty games on Steam, everything suggests that success will be more than ever there.

Several factors can explain this success on the Valve platform. The first is that Activision hasn’t been a big supporter of Steam in recent years and a few key games in the franchise have been noted for their absence, starting with 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remaster or last year’s Vanguard episode. Therefore, it is possible that the reception of the new game on Steam will fill a long wait.

But what suggests the stats are likely to explode is that the game is currently only available on early access. That means the numbers we have here are just who pre-ordered and released the game. Also, multiplayer mode is not yet available, and that remains Steam numbers only, without taking console players into account.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remaster has surpassed 30 million copies sold a year after its release in 2019 and given the content planned for this new installment, all the stars seem to be on the same line today for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

