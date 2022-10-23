Calleri is one goal away from entering the podium of foreign goalscorers in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Striker Jonathan Calleri is close to placing himself on the podium of foreigners with the most goals scored by São Paulo.

Today in fourth place, the Argentine has 45 and needs one more to equal his compatriot Gustavo Albella, an attacking midfielder who defended São Paulo in 80 games between 1952 and 1954 – he won against Paulista in 1953.

1 of 2 Calleri in training for São Paulo at Barra Funda — Photo: São Paulo FC Calleri in training for São Paulo at Barra Funda — Photo: São Paulo FC

In front of them, two legends of the club: Antonio Sastre, another Argentine, with 56 goals, and the Uruguayan Pedro Rocha, one of the greatest tricolor idols, who has 119 goals.

Sastre arrived at São Paulo in 1943 and left the club just over three years later. He won three state ones, those in 1943, 1945 and 1946.

Pedro Rocha was hired from Peñarol in 1970 and spent almost eight years at Morumbi. He won the 1977 Brazilian and the 1971 and 1975 Paulistas. He is the third foreigner with the most games for São Paulo, with 393 matches – only Poy (525) and Darío Pereyra (453) have played more.

Calleri has scored the most goals in his career this season: 24, more than the 23 he scored in 2015 for Boca Juniors.

Sao Paulo goal! Patrick makes a beautiful move, and Calleri scores with a header

The performance in 2022 made the number 9 of Rogério Ceni’s team climb this ranking. He ended last season when he returned to the club in August in eighth position with 21 goals in 47 games – 16 of those goals were scored in his first spell at the club in 2016.

Among the players in the current squad, the only gringo who appears among the 20 who scored the most goals is Arboleda, who has 17 goals, in 12th place.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

According to the São Paulo encyclopedia, produced by the club itself, by the end of last year, 29 foreigners had already defended the team. This season, the board also hired the Argentines Galoppo and Bustos, the Colombian Andrés Colorado and the Venezuelan Ferraresi.

Calleri can reach the third position this Sunday. He will probably start São Paulo against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv