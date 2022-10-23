Cannibal statue eating children is controversial attraction in Swiss capital – 10/23/2022

46º56’N, 7º26’L

Child Eater Fountain

Kornhaus, Bern, Switzerland

Bern is a city of fountains. There are more than a hundred, and some of them help tell the history of the Swiss capital – including the less noble parts.

Kindlifresserbrunnen – or, translated from German current in the city, “child-eater fountain” – is a literal representation of what the name says. Look, what a beautiful, colorful, cheerful font! Look at this sculpture, whoops? It’s of a guy devouring a little kid, and with others on his side.

Bizarre.

mysterious origin

We know the name of the creator of the work: Hans Gieng, a sculptor who signed other sources in Bern. We know when and why it was made: between 1545 and 1546, to replace a wooden fountain from the previous century.

But we don’t know its meaning or inspiration. Therein lies the controversy.

She may be a reference to Krampus, a creature from Central European folklore that terrifies children at Christmas. Or it’s Cronos, the titan of Greek mythology who ate his own children to prevent them from reaching adulthood and dethroning them (the weakling who brought him down was the sixth son, Zeus).

There are more local theories as well. The eight children would represent the eight cantons (regions) that formed, in 1388, the ancient Swiss Federation. The ogre would be a common enemy.

The more delicate issue is that the monster wears a pointed hat, similar to what Jews were required to wear at the time. Add to that the fact that one of the most recurrent and perverse rumors that spread was that Jews made blood libels, rituals in which they would sacrifice Christian children.

This legend, generated in the bestial hate offices of the Middle Ages and spread in the zap groups of good men of old, arrived in Switzerland in the 13th century. In 1294, a boy from Bern named Rudolf was found dead, reason enough for a group of Jews to be immediately accused (as if infant mortality in Europe at the time was not something stratospheric).

Fountain of Kindlifresserbrunnen, the child-eating ogre, created in 1545 in Bern Image: diegograndi/Getty Images

All Jews were expelled from the city, Rudolf was declared a martyr and his remains were transferred to the Cathedral of Bern. During the Protestant Reformation, which had an enormous impact in Switzerland – John Calvin even turned Geneva into a theocratic state in 1555 -, Rudolf was transferred to a tomb, whose tombstone attested that he had been murdered by Jews. It was not until the 19th century that the theory was challenged.

Anti-Semitism in Switzerland in the Middle Ages was terrifying. In 1348, cities like Bern and Zurich promoted mass exterminations and expulsions. The following year, Basel locked up hundreds of Jews, accused of causing the Black Death, in a wooden house made especially for one purpose: to be set on fire.

Christians who maintained any minimal human relationship with Jews, such as interacting without the conversation ending at the stake, were punished with public humiliation. In Geneva, Jews were confined in a ghetto in the 15th century. In Basel, they were not allowed to touch food in the markets.

Interpretations

View of the historic center of Bern, Switzerland Image: Sasithorn Phuapankasemsuk/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This terrible past can come to light as we look at the statue, a crazed cannibal with half a baby in his mouth, and others in the sack beside him, desperately waiting for death between the ogre’s teeth. In 1998, the city government dealt with the matter, noting that since the 19th century the fountain has been seen by some as an anti-Semitic work.

As there is nothing recorded about the artist’s ideas, inspirations or who commissioned it, that’s it.

Gieng made some of the oldest fountains in Bern. The 11 that make up the medieval axis of the city bring allegorical figures with moral messages. Therefore, another theory about Kindlifresserbrunnen follows in this direction.

The Pfeiferbrunnen is a fountain near Bern from the 16th century in the Old Town Image: ojos de hojalata/Getty Images/iStockphoto

City tour guides report that the statue is just a folkloric character used to scare naughty children. A legend says that on Christmas Eve, instead of water, wine springs from the fountain, but whoever drinks from it is possessed by the devil.

Whatever the meaning, it has always been part of everyday life in the capital. Until the 1940s, carriages were parked in front for horses to quench their thirst. Peasants, on the way to the public market, also drank from the fountain, in addition to the housewives from the adjacencies, who came to fill their buckets.

Guards kept order that no one took more than five liters or tried to poison the water – that was a real threat. So many people used it that the fountain was a bustling meeting place in the city. “News, gossip, rumors and scandals flowed and spread,” Paul Schenk wrote in 1949 in “Berner Brunnen Chronik” (“Chronicle of the Bern sources”).

Among the other sources of the genre in the historic center of the capital, there is the bagpiper whose bare feet suggest someone outcast, a musketeer with a crooked hat, who would be going to a futile joust instead of a serious battle, and that of Anna Seiler, founder of the first hospital in Bern and who, instead of pure wine, which was the common practice, gives patients diluted wine. All beautiful, colorful and full of details.

The sculptures convey messages that, between the lines, generate layers of interpretations. The child eater is one of them. The city’s anti-Semitic past gives rise to controversy, but in everyday life, according to the Swiss website “The Local”, it ends up being more of a curiosity and a game that parents use to impress their children.

Thankfully, all the extremist frenzy has gone to the dustbin of history. Switzerland is one of the oldest democracies in the world, it is the birthplace of the Red Cross and the Geneva Conventions.

Even in most of the rest of the world this is more part of our bloody past than the complicated present. Any history book shows this.

Yes, every now and then this slurry escapes, comes to life in silly conspiracies or even manages to become a minister. But, fortunately, there are exceptions. shall be.