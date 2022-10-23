Capcom says no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Admin 34 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 2 Views

A producer at Capcom has revealed that the company does not plan to create a remake of the critically acclaimed Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

In an interview with Noisy Pixel, series producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said there were no concrete plans to create a reimagining of the game, but did not completely rule out the idea.

Hirabayashi said that if the opportunity arises, it is possible that Capcom will be interested in developing a remake for the game, which has gained cult status among gamers.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica was released for the Dreamcast in 2000 and canonically takes place between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. With the Resident Evil 4 remake being released soon, it’s clear that Capcom has “skipped” the title.

The game features protagonist Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield struggling to survive on a remote, zombie-infested island in Antarctica. Some claim the title would have been part of the main series before Sony struck an exclusive deal, making it a spin-off of the franchise.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica is considered the last game in the franchise to focus completely on the survival horror genre, before Resident Evil 4 ushers in a new phase with a more action-oriented approach.

In 2001, an updated version of the game, Code: Veronica X, was released for PlayStation 2, and in 2023, for GameCube. In 2011, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 also received the version.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Avatar created from the metaverse will present its fashion collection

The metaverse is coming for good to change people’s lives like no one ever imagined. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved