Capcom says no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica

A producer at Capcom has revealed that the company does not plan to create a remake of the critically acclaimed Resident Evil: Code Veronica. In an interview with Noisy Pixel, series producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said there were no concrete plans to create a reimagining of the game, but did not completely rule out the idea.

Hirabayashi said that if the opportunity arises, it is possible that Capcom will be interested in developing a remake for the game, which has gained cult status among gamers. Resident Evil: Code Veronica was released for the Dreamcast in 2000 and canonically takes place between Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. With the Resident Evil 4 remake being released soon, it’s clear that Capcom has “skipped” the title.

The game features protagonist Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield struggling to survive on a remote, zombie-infested island in Antarctica. Some claim the title would have been part of the main series before Sony struck an exclusive deal, making it a spin-off of the franchise. Resident Evil: Code Veronica is considered the last game in the franchise to focus completely on the survival horror genre, before Resident Evil 4 ushers in a new phase with a more action-oriented approach. In 2001, an updated version of the game, Code: Veronica X, was released for PlayStation 2, and in 2023, for GameCube. In 2011, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 also received the version.

Source link