Casemiro scores first for United to secure draw with Chelsea

Without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and with goals from two Brazilians, Manchester United and Chelsea drew 1-1 this afternoon (22) in a match valid for the 13th round of the English Championship.

With the result of the match played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea wasted the chance to open an advantage over United, first outside the G4 of the competition. The Blues are now in fourth place with 21 points, just one point ahead of the Red Devils.

The hosts have now seen the key to face Red Bull Salzburg, in the Champions League, next Tuesday (25). United, on the other hand, are now focused on the Europa League, in which they face Sheriff on Thursday (27).

First half

Manchester United dominated the first half at Stamford Bridge and were responsible for the first attacking plays. The first happened at 8, with Shaw, 12, with Antony and 27, with Rashford. Unable to play because of the high pressure of the Red Devils, Chelsea only improves after the change in the team.

Graham Potter put Kovacic in place of Cucurella, disfiguring the line with three defenders and filling more of the midfield, completely changing the tactical system, and consequently the match. With the move, the Blues began to threaten the visitors, but to no avail.

Italian-Brazilian opens the scoring

The second half was almost a mirror of the first half. With Manchester United maintaining their dominance, the shine was on account of midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who was the protagonist of the dangerous kicks.

Potter once again made changes. Broja and Chukwuemeka came on in the places of Sterling and Loftus-Cheek to give more speed to the offensive sector and prioritize the marking still in the exit of the rival ball, but the first goal of the game only came after a penalty.

In the 38th minute, from the right corner, McTominay held Broja, who was trying to move, and the referee awarded a penalty to Chelsea. The Italian-Brazilian Jorginho hit and scored the only goal of the game.

Casemiro scores first

Brazilian Casemiro scored his first goal for Manchester United. In a cross coming from the left at 49, the ball arrives at the height of the second stick and finds Casemiro, who tests on Kepa’s counterfoot. The goleirão even jumps and touches her, but doesn’t avoid the Brazilian’s first goal with the Red Devils shirt.

CR7 absent

The Portuguese star did not enter the field. He was ruled out due to his behavior in the 2-1 victory against Tottenham. Being related to the bench, Cristiano was not called by coach Erik Ten Hag, and left the field before the end of the match.

Varane could be out of the World Cup

The French defender has become a concern for Manchester United and the French national team. The defender received medical attention on the pitch after injuring himself and left the pitch crying.