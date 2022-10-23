Cause of Death of Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’ Hagrid, Revealed – Monet

+



The character Hagrid from the Harry Potter franchise (Photo: Reproduction)

The cause of death of Robbie Coltrane, the Hagrid of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, was released on Saturday (22). The Scottish actor died on October 14, aged 72, and received many tributes from fans around the world.

The information was published by the Independent and Deadline, which had access to the actor’s documents and death certificate.

Robbie Coltrane died of multiple organ failure. According to the records, the actor suffered from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block; he also had obesity and type 2 diabetes.

According to some press reports, Robbie had been suffering from his health problems for some time. He died in a hospital in Scotland.

Robbie Coltrane (Photo: Playback//Getty Images)

Belinda Wright, the actor’s agent, issued a statement confirming the information. She described him as a “unique talent” and that his character Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults all over the world”. “For me personally, I will remember him as a loyal customer. In addition to being a wonderful actor, he had forensic intelligence, was brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I will miss him.”

In the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th anniversary special released in January this year, Robbie spoke about the saga’s legacy – and immortalized Hagrid: “It’s the end of an era. Ten years of my life. My kids grew up during this. The legacy of the movies is that my kids’ generation will show them to their kids. So, you can watch it 50 years from now, easily… I won’t be here anymore, unfortunately, but Hagrid will be here.”

The latest public photo of Robbie Coltrane shows the actor in conversation with Emma Watson during the meeting that celebrated the 20th anniversary of the wizarding saga.

The last photo: Robbie Coltrane talks with Emma Watson during a special that marked the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter saga (Photo: Disclosure)

The Scotsman also starred in two James Bond films (‘007 – The World Is Not Enough’ and ‘007 Against GoldenEye’), both in the phase in which Pierce Brosnan played the spy.