Charles Do Bronx gets emotional, reveals what he heard from Khabib and guarantees he will regain UFC belt

Charles Do Bronx succumbed in the second round to Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion. This Saturday (22), at the UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, the Russian beat Charles Do Bronx in a decided match in the second round.

Makhachev was already better in the first round and, in the second, he landed a standing punch that took the Brazilian to the ground. The Russian then fitted the katagatame and submitted the Brazilian, who hit and ended the fight.

In this way, Makhachev ends Charles Do Bronx’s reign as a UFC lightweight and ends the Brazilian’s winning streak at 11 – the last defeat was in 2017. Now, it is the Russian who has 11 consecutive triumphs in MMA.

At the event’s press conference, Charles Do Bronx spoke visibly downcast and with tears in his eyes. Even so, he assured that he will regain the belt.

“There’s not much to say. He was better than me, he managed to do what he does best, which is to put down. There are good days, bad days. Today, unfortunately, was a bad day. Unfortunately that happens. will meet again,” said Do Bronx.

“I really wanted to give this victory and a party for a people who need it so much. I will turn around. I lost 11 fights and went back to training the next day. You can be sure I’ll turn it around, this belt still comes back to us“.

“No one is ever going to beat me more than life beat me, that’s why I said I’m going to get that belt back,” he added.

From the Bronx, he said he received praise from Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon. “It’s a sport that we’ll have to learn every day. He (Khabib) sold the fight the way he thought was best, he just came to say he respected me, as I said I respected him a lot. It’s business, he was a great champion, he has a great champion beside him, but I’m going to come back”.

play 0:50 Brazilian fighter gets emotional after defeat to Islam Makhachev

The Brazilian also expressed his desire to fight in January at UFC 283, in Rio.

“If you want to put me up to fight in Rio, I’m ready, I don’t have a cut, I’m ready to fight today or tomorrow. I was one of the champions who fought the most in the short time I had, one fight after another at the opponents’ houses. If I could fight in front of my family, my audience. The expression can’t change, everyone knows I’m sad. Today I didn’t fight well, it wasn’t the usual Charles, he was better than me, but if he could fight in Rio de Janeiro it would be really good”.

See the results of UFC 280:

MAIN CARD

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Do Bronx via submission in R2

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling defeats TJ Dillashaw via submission in R2

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by knockout in R2

Middleweight: Caio Borralho defeated Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson via unanimous decision

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon by submission

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision