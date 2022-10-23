China: Propaganda hints at how Xi Jinping sees the country’s future

Xi Jinping illustration and Chinese flag elements

China has the world’s attention like never before — especially now that Xi Jinping was re-elected at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party this Sunday (23/10) — but his politics remain as opaque as ever.

Decisions are largely made behind closed doors and often publicized through cryptic announcements. Thus, the workings of the Communist Party of China and the motivations of its leader, Xi Jinping, are difficult to decipher.

But the party’s propaganda, despite its dry words, offers clues to the aims of China’s most powerful leader in decades.

Congress gave Jinping a third term, something no leader since Mao Zedong has achieved.

