Chloë Grace Moretz Wants to Play Villain at Marvel or DC

Not at all strange to superhero movies, Chloe Grace Moretz apparently can’t wait to get back to the world of capes and tights. The actress, who played Hit-Girl in the two films of kick asssaid in an interview with comic book who wants to play a villain, whether in Marvel or in A.Dand who even got to talk to Casa das Ideias, but still hasn’t found “the right role in the right project”.

“I love superheroes. And I think it would be so much fun [entrar no MCU ou no DCEU]but it’s a matter of finding that role that really matches what you want to convey to the audience and the size of the character,” said Moretz.

Until he returns to the world of heroes, Moretz stars The Peripheralnew science fiction Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan for the Prime Video.

Based on the book by William Gibson, the plot centers on Flynne (Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor), two brothers who live in a reality where jobs that are not related to the drug business are rare.

The cast also has Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (transparent) and Chris Coy (The Deuce).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Televisionin association with the Kilter Films.

The series premiere is scheduled for October 21st by Prime Video.

